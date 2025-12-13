SI

Yankees Bring Back Utilityman Amed Rosario on One-Year Deal

The Yankees dealt for Amed Rosario last year
Utilityman and platoon hitter Amed Rosario has reached a one-year, $2.5 million deal to return to the Yankees, according to a report from YES Network’s Jack Curry.

New York acquired Rosario from the Nationals as a rental at last season’s trade deadline for pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfield prospect Browm Martinez. Now, the 30-year-old veteran returns to the Bronx for at least one more season to provide depth in the Yankees lineup, primarily against left-handed pitching.

Rosario appeared in 16 games for the Yankees last season, with nine appearances at third base, one at second and five in the outfield. He slashed .276/.309/.436 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 62 games between the Yankees and Nationals this past season. He had a .819 OPS in 122 plate appearances against lefties compared to just .614 in 69 plate appearances against righthanders.

He was a solid free-agent target for teams looking for depth, but the Yankees capitalized by retaining him on a short-term deal to support starting third baseman Ryan McMahon, another trade-deadline acquisition last year. McMahon doesn’t hit as well against lefties, which likely has him and Rosario sharing time at third base for New York next season, although Rosario won’t be confined to the hot corner.

Rosario appeared in four postseason games for the Yankees last season as New York was eliminated by the Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

