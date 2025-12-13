Yankees Bring Back Utilityman Amed Rosario on One-Year Deal
Utilityman and platoon hitter Amed Rosario has reached a one-year, $2.5 million deal to return to the Yankees, according to a report from YES Network’s Jack Curry.
New York acquired Rosario from the Nationals as a rental at last season’s trade deadline for pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfield prospect Browm Martinez. Now, the 30-year-old veteran returns to the Bronx for at least one more season to provide depth in the Yankees lineup, primarily against left-handed pitching.
Rosario appeared in 16 games for the Yankees last season, with nine appearances at third base, one at second and five in the outfield. He slashed .276/.309/.436 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 62 games between the Yankees and Nationals this past season. He had a .819 OPS in 122 plate appearances against lefties compared to just .614 in 69 plate appearances against righthanders.
He was a solid free-agent target for teams looking for depth, but the Yankees capitalized by retaining him on a short-term deal to support starting third baseman Ryan McMahon, another trade-deadline acquisition last year. McMahon doesn’t hit as well against lefties, which likely has him and Rosario sharing time at third base for New York next season, although Rosario won’t be confined to the hot corner.
Rosario appeared in four postseason games for the Yankees last season as New York was eliminated by the Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.