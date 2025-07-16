Reese Lumpkin Inks Deal with Seattle Mariners
Right-handed pitcher Reese Lumpkin has signed a professional contract with the Seattle Mariners following the 2025 MLB Draft.
A consistent presence on the mound during the 2025 season, Lumpkin made 15 appearances, including 12 starts, compiling a 4-2 record.
The Columbia, South Carolina native threw 57.2 innings, striking out 51 batters while issuing 20 walks. He posted a 5.31 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .268 batting average.
Lumpkin joins fellow Hurricane Griffin Hugus in the Mariners organization, as Hugus was selected by Seattle in the third round with the 91st overall pick.
The Miami Hurricanes are returning most of their roster from last season, but one player was a clear lock for the MLB Draft. The Hurricanes' ace Griffin Hugus has been selected with the 91st pick in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.
Through the ups and downs, the Canes could always rely on Hugus to produce at a high level. He finished the season with 17 appearances, all starts, with a 4.16 ERA in 93.0 innings with 93 strikeouts, only giving up 10 home runs, throwing two complete games (North Carolina and Columbia in the NCAA Regionals) while keeping a smile on his face, leading the Canes back to prominence.
What is also interesting to note is that he did not start as only a pitcher. He was a two-way player during his time at Cincinnati. In his one year with the Canes, he committed to fully being a pitcher, and it paid off.