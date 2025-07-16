All Hurricanes

Reese Lumpkin Inks Deal with Seattle Mariners

Right-handed pitcher Reese Lumpkin has signed a professional contract with the Seattle Mariners following the 2025 MLB Draft.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes pitcher Reese Lumpkin (22) pitches against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the final game of the 2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 2, 2025.
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Reese Lumpkin (22) pitches against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the final game of the 2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 2, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to the Hattiesburg American / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A consistent presence on the mound during the 2025 season, Lumpkin made 15 appearances, including 12 starts, compiling a 4-2 record. 

The Columbia, South Carolina native threw 57.2 innings, striking out 51 batters while issuing 20 walks. He posted a 5.31 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .268 batting average.

Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Reese Lumpkin against Florida Gulf Coast during a mid week matchup.
Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Reese Lumpkin against Florida Gulf Coast during a mid week matchup. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Lumpkin joins fellow Hurricane Griffin Hugus in the Mariners organization, as Hugus was selected by Seattle in the third round with the 91st overall pick. 

Miami Hurricanes Ace Selected in the 3rd Round of the MLB Draft

Miami pitcher Griffin Hugus winds up during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025
Miami pitcher Griffin Hugus winds up during the NCAA baseball Super Regional game 2 at Jim Patterson Stadium on June 7, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. / Michelle Hutchins/Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes are returning most of their roster from last season, but one player was a clear lock for the MLB Draft. The Hurricanes' ace Griffin Hugus has been selected with the 91st pick in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Through the ups and downs, the Canes could always rely on Hugus to produce at a high level. He finished the season with 17 appearances, all starts, with a 4.16 ERA in 93.0 innings with 93 strikeouts, only giving up 10 home runs, throwing two complete games (North Carolina and Columbia in the NCAA Regionals) while keeping a smile on his face, leading the Canes back to prominence.

What is also interesting to note is that he did not start as only a pitcher. He was a two-way player during his time at Cincinnati. In his one year with the Canes, he committed to fully being a pitcher, and it paid off.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

