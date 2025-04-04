Second-Inning Grand Slam Lifts Miami Over Pitt in Game One of Double Header
The Miami Hurricanes (16-15, 3-7 ACC) gets back in the win column defeating the Pitt Panthers (16-12, 3-7 ACC) 9-4 in the first game of Friday's double header.
The Hurricanes are playing with desperation now. Against the Panthers, they showed it and continued throughout the game. It also helps when the team plays up to its potential when Griffin Hugus takes to the mound.
Hugus continues to show that he is one of the best pitchers in the ACC despite the Hurricanes' struggles. He might struggle a bit to start games, but once he is 40-50 pitches in, he starts to catch his stride and dominate on the mound.
Hugus finished the game going 6.2 innings, only allowing seven hits, three runs, with seven strikeouts to pick up the win on a 3.45 ERA.
What was better was the second inning bomb that catcher Tanner Smith sent over the wall for a grand slam to highlight his monster day.
Smith had been struggling at the plate over the past few games, but when they needed someone to step up, he was ready for the call. He finished the day 3-5 at the plate, with the grand slam and bringing in five RBIs to spark some offense for the Canes.
There was a moment at the bottom of the seventh inning when the Hurricanes almost let the lead slip away. After Hugus was pulled from the mound, Will Smith came in for relief and let in two quick runs. Luckily, Pitt was lost in the stars all day and struggled to make routine plays.
The Hurricanes continued to get runs in and hand the bases load again in the top of the ninth bring in two more runs beofre Brain Walters and Alex Giroux finished off the Panthers for the victory.
The Hurricanes will have a 45-minute intermission to prepare for their second game of the doubleheader set to tip off around 5:00 p.m. ET.