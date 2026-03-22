Daniel Cuvet's Record-Smashing Home Run Guides Miami to First Series Win In Near Month

The Miami Hurricanes are slowly gaining confidence again as they win their first series in nearly a month against the Creighton Bluejays.

After Friday night's nail-biting win, the Canes would instantly take over to start the game. Beyond lefty Rob Evans. Miami plays its best baseball behind him, and on the plate, it showed as well.

However, the Canes would go down first in the top of the second inning. Evans would give up a home run and one of his three hits allowed all evening. Outside of the homerun, the Canes would quickly respond and jump on the Bluejays.

Since the roster adjustment of adding Fabio Peralta back into the lineup and having Michael Torres back in the bottom of the rotation, Miami's bottom half has been electric.

Peralta would be the first Cane to land major damage, with a two-run RBI double that would give the Canes the lead and not let it go for the rest of the evening.

Following in the third inning, Canes superstar and projected first-round pick Daniel Cuvet would hit his third home run of the weekend, and continue to move up the all-time Hurricanes home run list.

Cuvet would smash his 10th home run of the season, and his 52nd all-time as a Hurricane. He is now in third place in the Hurricanes' record books and tied for third all-time in program history alongside Yonder Alonso.

Daniel Cuvet is officially on record watch 👀



With No. 52, Daniel Cuvet is now tied for third all-time in program history alongside Yonder Alonso 👏 pic.twitter.com/mtPgOdt8HM — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 21, 2026

After the home run, it would turn into the Evans show. Evans continues to be crafty with his lefty arsenal. His fastball continues to expand, along with his slider and changeup. He has full control over the mound, his zones, lighting up the Jays for 6.2 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, and seven Ks.

Evans would also pass the 100 strikeout mark, adding another career notch to his belt.

The Hurricanes would continue to add more runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Ogden would drive in Torres from third to push the lead for the Canes.

Insurance would come thanks to the bottom of the lineup with Peralta singling in an RBI, driving home Brylan West, while Torres would follow him, driving in another run to push Peralta home for a 6-1 lead.

The Hurricanes would go and leave the Bluejays scoreless for the rest of the game while the Canes added more runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Jake Ogden delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home Torres.

In the eighth, a barrage of hits would extending the lead to 11-1 sealing the deal for the Canes.

The Hurricanes now look for a sweep against the Bluejays at 1:00 p.m. ET to fully get back on track.

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