The Miami Hurricanes Land A New Pitcher Out of the Transfer Portal
The Miami Hurricanes have added a third person from the transfer portal this offseason. They add a former batter turned pitcher from UNLV, Michael Taylor, to the roster.
"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Miami," Taylor said on X. "I am so grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank the coaching staff for making me a Hurricane!"
This won't be the first time the Hurricanes have done this with a pitcher. The Hurricanes' Ace this season, Griffin Hugus, was a two-way player coming from Cincinnati before he turned into a full-time pitcher for the Canes. Now Taylor will have the chance to do the same in the ACC.
This past season, he recorded a 3.86 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 21 innings of relief duty. He allowed 18 hits, conceded ten runs (nine earned), 13 walks, and struck out 27 batters. Taylor sits in the low 90s with his fastball and throws a sharp cutter. In a way, another Hugus for the Canes to have.
The Hurricanes have an idea of two of their stars next season (depending on if Hugus wants to return for another year). Freshman All-American AJ Ciscar and another talented freshman, Tate DeRias, have the keys to the house if they stay with the Hurricanes. Each started in the closing stretch of the season and had some moments in the NCAA Tournament.
The Hurricanes continue to retool their roster as they prepare for another year of overhaul with several seniors and other transfer portal targets.