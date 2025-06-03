TV Times and Schedule Announced For Miami at Louisville in Super Regionals
The University of Miami baseball team is headed to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016 and will take on Louisville in a best-of-three series with a trip to Omaha on the line. The Hurricanes are prepared for anything, and they have a belief that this team can do anything.
The NCAA Louisville Super Regional begins Friday, June 6, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Game two will be held Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If necessary, game three will be played Sunday, June 8, with game time and TV to be determined.
The Hurricanes got here after an electric game seven in the Hattiesburg Regional against host team Southern Miss, 5-4. Now they will have to battle an ACC foe they did not see in the regular season this year. It is an electric matchup for the Hurricanes as the Cards have the tools to get it done against the Canes as well.
The winner of the Louisville Super Regional will earn a spot in the 2025 NCAA Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Hurricanes look to get back to a place their called home for the first time since 2016.
The Hurricanes' return to the national spotlight for baseball is one of the best stories in college baseball this season, and the rollercoaster of a ride this season has continued to pay dividends for the Canes.