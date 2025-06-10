Two Miami Hurricanes Named All-Americans by Perfect Game
Miami Hurricanes baseball sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet was named a Second-Team All-American by Perfect Game, while right-handed pitcher AJ Ciscar earned Second-Team Freshman All-American honors, the organization announced Tuesday.
Cuvet delivered one of the most prolific offensive campaigns in the nation, leading Miami with a .372 batting average, 18 home runs, and 84 RBI — the fifth-highest single-season RBI total in program history. The sophomore slugger piled up 84 hits across 61 starts, including 20 doubles and a triple, while anchoring the middle of the Hurricanes’ lineup from start to finish.
His .708 slugging percentage and .450 on-base clip helped anchor Miami’s offense all spring.
Ciscar was a steady force on the mound from the start. The freshman righty posted a 4.46 ERA across 66.2 innings, striking out 65 and walking just 16. Opponents hit just .222 against him, the lowest mark among Miami’s starting pitchers.
This marks the second round of postseason honors for the duo. Cuvet was previously named to the All-ACC Second Team, and Ciscar was selected for the ACC All-Freshman Team back in mid-May.
The Hurricanes have a future on both sides of the plate with each of those two players playing a pivotal role for the Canes in the future. Cuvet will be one of the top prospects in the country and likely a top ten MLB draft pick next season.
Ciscar is one pace to be one of the most memorable pitchers in Hurricanes history if he continues on his pace.