Potential Top 10 MLB Draft Pick Commits to Miami
Will he stay? Likely not, but the Miami Hurricanes have landed the commitment of one of the top high school prospects and a potential top 10 MLB draft pick, Jacob Lombard.
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is in a great spot after a heartbreaking loss in the Super Regionals against the Louisville Cardinals last season. It was the cardiac Canes through the postseason, but now, they are in rebuild mode.
Head coach J.D. Arteaga has worked hard on the recruiting trails for the text two seasons already, and landing Lombard is just a positive sign for the program's future even if he doesn't step on campus.
But for a second, imagine if he does stay and walks onto campus. Third baseman Daniel Cuvet is a projected first-round pick as well for the Canes in the next draft, so replacing him with the supremely talented shortstop would be ideal.
The Hurricanes already have another top pitcher from the class committed, and the rebuilding and recruiting efforts that the Canes are making have just pushed them back to being one of the top programs in the country.
Lombard comes from a history of family history that comes from the big leagues. His father, George Lombard, had a six-year big league career and is currently a bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. His older brother, George Lombard Jr., is the top-rated prospect in the Yankees’ system and was the team’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft.
This is a great get for the Canes, who pray and are preparing an offer for him to stay on campus. However, when someone is projected to be in the top 10 in the Draft, there is no shame in missing out on a talent who wanted to go to your program.
