Weather Slightly Delays End of Game One of Miami at Louisville in NCAA Super Regionals
LOUISVILLE, KY — Confidence is a funny thing. Having it can help you in many areas of life. For the Miami Hurricanes (34-26), it was shoved into a bottle and hit out of Jim Patterson Park like most of the early pitches today.
Luckily for the Hurricanes, a weather delay in the Louisville Super Regional gave the visiting team a one-in-a-million shot of coming back against a hot Louisville Cardinals team, leading 8-1 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth with two outs.
After one of the most bizarre weather delays in history, each team came back out on the field, and in the next five minutes, the game was quickly finished.
"So that one got away from us quickly," Arteaga said postgame. " I think, you know, early on we were trying to do a little bit too much. We had our chance of winning the game. I think we left eight guys on base in the first four innings a couple of times. We had lead-off doubles and weren't able to push them across."
UM dropped the first game of the series against the Cardinals in quick fashion.
The Canes struggled on both sides of the plate today, starting with freshman pitcher AJ Ciscar. After a stellar showing against Alabama in the Hattiesburg Regional, he was called to take the start on Friday once again. This time, his youth showed.
After giving up back-to-back home runs in the second inning. He was back to commanding the mound until a basic routine out to home flew by catcher Tanner Smith, blowing the game wide open.
What could have been a double play to end the inning turned into a nightmare for the young, talented freshman.
"I thought they had a great approach against AJ," Arteaga said. "He's a guy that, you know, a lot of sink and movement on his balls. And when we tried to pull it, you know, a couple of runs the other way and still get the ball, and that's an issue for him. I said they did a good job trying to get too much and unfortunately, an opportunity there in the third inning to turn, you know, one, two, three double play to get out of trouble."
Jake Munroe hit is second home run of the day ending the day for Ciscar and crushing UM's spirits.
Ciscar started well, but the idea of playing this game for contact against this Cardinals team was not the best strategy. It showed that anytime the ball was hit, there was a chance that it could have hit one of the many planes flying over the park.
The All-ACC freshman had a bad outing, however, the Canes' offense was the most frustrating part of the day. By the time the fifth inning came around, the Hurricane had left eight on base with only one run and three hits.
"Credit to Louisville dnd they had a great they did a great job of executing what they were trying to do and understanding what they were facing," Arteaga said.
Louisville starting pitcher Patrick Forbes gave the Canes plenty of opportunities, but he thrived in the make-or-break moments. The only player to show up for Miami was outfielder Max Galvin. He went 3-5 at the plate with two doubles and a stolen base, consistently getting himself and others into scoring position. The rest of the team failed to capitalize.
Star third baseman Daniel Cuvet was attacked all day. No one was afraid of his power, and he was wild with some of his swings. Jake Ogden went 0-5 at the plate, and everyone else struggled to find anything. The Hurricanes finished the game, leaving 12 on base.
"When we get into that mode, we're trying to swing and take big swings," Arteaga said. "That's not really our game. So, hopefully, tomorrow we get back to our identity and the way we play the game, and we have one of our best guys on the mound tomorrow. We will be ready to go."
Now the Hurricanes are in do-or-die mode. They have been like this all season and know that they can still rally for a win.
"Yeah, if there's one team that's up in the challenge, I think it's us," Dorian Gonzalez Jr. said. "I think the makeup of this team is right. We've kind of proven that all year. We're ready to make adjustments and come back and win this series."