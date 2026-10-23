No. 14 Miami Prepares For SEC Test in Exhibition Matchup Against No. 24 Vanderbilt

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The first real look at the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team is here, and they are playing another team that has also been ranked inside the preseason top 25, No. 24 Vanderbilt.

So far, these exhibition games have been fun and competitive, even if they don't count on the record books.

However, for Jai Lucas and the Canes, this is the first game of the season. They are preparing to take on No. 1 Florida, and it starts with the Commadores.

"That's why we wanted to make sure our exhibition game was a big-time game because of what the first game is," Lucas said. "And so playing somebody who has size, playing somebody from the same conference, playing somebody who also is really, really good and really well coached was important. So, you take it and we'll treat it like a real game.

"Now, I probably will say we'll probably play more people than we would in a real game. Like everybody will get an opportunity. We've done that with some of our stuff that we've done so far. And so just getting a good look. It still is an exhibition game, and that's why you play it, to try to get a better feel. But we'll treat it as much like a real game as possible."

Projected Starting Five:

Acaden Lewis

Dante Allen

Shelton Henderson

Malik Reneau or Caleb Gaskins

Somoto Cyril or Malik Reneau

During Miami's open practice, the Georgia transfer, Cyril, stuck in the 5v5 to finish or do any individual drills. He was on the Bike on the sideline, working with some trainers.

Moreover, keeping players healthy as much as possible this early is key for Lucas. He will play almost everyone, but it's a safety thing.

Many of Miami's players were taped up and bandaged like a team that has been training for war. Winning 26 games in the first season can do that for a program that wants to continue its success.

"Yeah, I mean, for me, it's hard to say, because you win 26 games," Lucas said. "That's not easy to do. But I do like the group we have. I do like the piece that we brought in. I like where we're headed. I do feel we're a lot deeper than we were last year, and so that was a big priority this offseason to make sure we have just some more depth off the bench, and we can play a bunch of different ways, and we can play small, we can play big. We can do a lot of different things with this roster, and that's the thing I'm most excited about."

This game will not be broadcasted on TV.

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