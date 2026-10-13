Where Miami Basketball is Predicted to Finish in the ACC for the 2026-27 Season
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Basketball season is near, and ahead of the scrimmage against Vanderbilt, the Miami Hurricanes are pushing in the right direction after being projected to finish in the middle of the pack last season in the ACC.
Jai Lucas and his first season proved everyone wrong, flipping the program around in a historic turnaround. This year, he has a better roster on paper. Moreover, others are starting to notice.
The ACC Preseason Poll is out; the Hurricanes are projected to finish fourth, while one person believes that the Canes will finish the regular season on top of the conference.
Moreover, the Hurricanes land two players on the All-ACC preseason team, and one finishes second in the ACC Freshman of the Year poll.
Shelton Henderson has been voted in the first team, while last season's first-team finishing forward Malik Reneau is listed on the preseason second team. Five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins is projected to finish second in the freshman of the year vote.
These polls won't matter in the grand scheme of things. The Hurricanes have many opponents to face this season, starting with Florida in the opening game of the year.
2026 ACC Preseason Poll
School, Points
1. Duke (45), 861
2. Virginia (1), 778
3. Louisville (1), 758
4. Miami (1), 753
5. North Carolina, 658
6. Clemson, 623
7. Florida State, 519
8. NC State, 502
9. Virginia Tech, 489
10. SMU, 443
11. Syracuse, 353
12. Pitt, 323
13. Stanford, 267
14. Wake Forest, 234
15. California, 225
16. Notre Dame, 153
17. Boston College, 150
18. Georgia Tech, 119
First-place votes in parentheses; 48 total voters
2026-27 Preseason All-ACC Team
First Team
Name, School, Votes
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 48
Flory Bidunga, Louisville, 47
John Blackwell, Duke, 44
Shelton Henderson, Miami, 44
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 42
Second Team
Malik Reneau, Miami, 30
Jackson Shelstad, Louisville, 24
Chance Mallory, Virginia, 23
Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 21
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke, 21
ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 30 votes
John Blackwell, Duke, 12
Flory Bidunga, Louisville, 3
Malik Reneau, Miami, 2
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke, 1
Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke, 34 votes
Caleb Gaskins, Miami, 5
Cameron Williams, Duke, 4
Maximo Adams, North Carolina, 3
Harris Reynolds, Clemson, 1
Deron Rippey, Duke, 1
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5