Where Miami Basketball is Predicted to Finish in the ACC for the 2026-27 Season

Basketball season is near, and ahead of the scrimmage against Vanderbilt, the Miami Hurricanes are pushing in the right direction after being projected to finish in the middle of the pack last season in the ACC.

Jai Lucas and his first season proved everyone wrong, flipping the program around in a historic turnaround. This year, he has a better roster on paper. Moreover, others are starting to notice.

The ACC Preseason Poll is out; the Hurricanes are projected to finish fourth, while one person believes that the Canes will finish the regular season on top of the conference.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) as he looks to pass during a NCAA Tournament second round game Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Purdue defeated Miami 79-69. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moreover, the Hurricanes land two players on the All-ACC preseason team, and one finishes second in the ACC Freshman of the Year poll.

Shelton Henderson has been voted in the first team, while last season's first-team finishing forward Malik Reneau is listed on the preseason second team. Five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins is projected to finish second in the freshman of the year vote.

These polls won't matter in the grand scheme of things. The Hurricanes have many opponents to face this season, starting with Florida in the opening game of the year.

2026 ACC Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (45), 861

2. Virginia (1), 778

3. Louisville (1), 758

4. Miami (1), 753

5. North Carolina, 658

6. Clemson, 623

7. Florida State, 519

8. NC State, 502

9. Virginia Tech, 489

10. SMU, 443

11. Syracuse, 353

12. Pitt, 323

13. Stanford, 267

14. Wake Forest, 234

15. California, 225

16. Notre Dame, 153

17. Boston College, 150

18. Georgia Tech, 119

First-place votes in parentheses; 48 total voters

2026-27 Preseason All-ACC Team

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 48

Flory Bidunga, Louisville, 47

John Blackwell, Duke, 44

Shelton Henderson, Miami, 44

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 42

Second Team

Malik Reneau, Miami, 30

Jackson Shelstad, Louisville, 24

Chance Mallory, Virginia, 23

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 21

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke, 21

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 30 votes

John Blackwell, Duke, 12

Flory Bidunga, Louisville, 3

Malik Reneau, Miami, 2

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke, 1

Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke, 34 votes

Caleb Gaskins, Miami, 5

Cameron Williams, Duke, 4

Maximo Adams, North Carolina, 3

Harris Reynolds, Clemson, 1

Deron Rippey, Duke, 1

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