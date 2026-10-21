Pitt vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The No. 1 ranked Miami Hurricanes welcome in the Pittsburgh Panthers for an ACC clash on Saturday afternoon.

It took until overtime, but Miami won a back-and-forth affair against Florida State to remain undefeated last week. The Hurricanes’ 6-0 record isn’t too impressive, though, when you consider that they’ve been favored by at least two touchdowns in each contest.

Pittsburgh was undefeated through its first five games but has fallen off in the last two weeks against conference opponents. The Panthers were upset at home by UNC then lost at Boston College as -6.5 favorites last week.

Miami got a 38-7 road win over Pittsburgh last November.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

Pittsburgh vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pittsburgh +20.5 (-112)

Miami -20.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pittsburgh: +950

Miami: -1650

Total

50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pittsburgh vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Pittsburgh record: 5-2

Miami record: 6-0

Pittsburgh vs. Miami Key Players to Watch

Darian Mensah, Quarterback, Miami Hurricanes

Darian Mensah is the top-ranked quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he’s showing why early on in his junior season.

Mensah has completed 80.8% of his passes (135 of 167) for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing just one interception. He’s also ran for two scores, matching his career total heading into this year.

That one interception did come last week against Florida State, though, as he threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns with that turnover. He’ll look to bounce back and help the Hurricanes to a regulation win at home against Pitt.

Pittsburgh vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

I’m not too sure that I can trust Miami to cover nearly three touchdowns against Pitt. I do trust the Hurricanes to put points on the board, though.

I know it took 15 points in overtime, but Miami continued its streak of high-scoring games last week. The Hurricanes have scored 43, 41, and 52 points in their last three games, and Pitt just yielded 27 to Boston College and 33 at Virginia Tech a few weeks back.

I expect Miami to keep the pedal to the metal at home this week.

Pick: Miami Team Total OVER 35.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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