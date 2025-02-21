A Supportive Team Response for Hanna Cavinder After Grand Theft Auto Case
When the No. 1 team in the country is coming to your arena, that should be the only focus on your mind.
For Hanna Cavinder, her mind was elsewhere leading up to the game. Hours before tipoff, it had been reported that her vehicle alongside Miami Hurricanes quarterback boyfriend Carson Beck had been stolen from their home in South Miami.
Having Hanna Hidalgo leading the Fighting Irish team is already a task on its own — Add in the addition of the drama then it would be hard for anyone to play through, but he did.
On the court, it was a regular game for her but after two emotionally close losses to No. 10 NC State and No. 23 Florida State where the Canes lost by three combined points, this blowout to the Irish could just be thrown away.
Luckily for her, she has great teammates and a head coach who have her back through the midst of these terrible events. Senior forward Cameron Williams and coach Tricca Cullup spoke about the game and the team's response to the unfortunate situation.
"I think going into it obviously that's very unfortunate but I don't think it had trickled over into the game," Williams said. "We were supportive of her. We were there for her and it's unfortunate that happened, but I think we do a good job as a team you know separating what's going on off the court and on the court but yeah we were there for her."
Cullop was in contact with her most of the day making sure that her star player was. Some might see them only as the stars but they are also human beings.
"I just texted her and I called her today and then I talked to her during shoot around just saying if you need anything we're here for you," Cullop said. "It was unfortunate that it happened and the timing of it was terrible, but I mean she did her very best to be focused and that's all I can ask. You know any of us in that situation it's going to play with some emotions a little bit that's just a human reaction."
After this stretch of five ranked opponents, they have a lighter schedule to close out the season. They are on the edge of missing the ACC Tournament and a few wins to close out the season will have them in a geared for a run.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.