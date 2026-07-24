What Challenges Does Miami's Non-Conference Schedule Offer This Season

The full schedule has been set for the 2026-27 Miami Hurricanes.

After a successful first year under Jai Lucas, the Canes look to improve after the Round of 32 appearance and finishing third in the ACC.

With this schedule, they have the answers and goals to make that happen. Now the Canes have their full non-conference schedule set, making several interesting matchups for this upcoming season.

Miami Basketball's Full Non-Conference Schedule:



Florida*

Wagner

North Florida

North Alabama

Rider

Manhattan

Players Era 16*

Alabama

Stetson

vs. Texas*

Alcorn State

USC Upstate — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) July 23, 2026

Schedule:

Out of Conference:

Florida*

Wagner

North Florida

North Alabama

Rider

Manhattan

Players Era 16*

Alabama

Stetson

vs. Texas*

Alcorn State

USC Upstate

*Road/Away

Road:

Florida State

Pitt

Cal

Duke

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Stanford

Virginia Tech

Home:

Clemson

NC State

Notre Dame

SMU

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

Florida State

Pitt

However, what does this mean for the Canes, who have some of the projected best teams in the country on their schedule this season?

More SEC, and Bigger ACC Test

Nov 16, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) looks to pass while Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) defends during the first half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC has started to dominate college basketball, starting with Florida and now extending to Alabama and Texas. For the Hurricanes, they face Florida in the first game of the season, getting a chance to prove themselves early on while also trying to prove that the ACC is back for basketball.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Coral Gables to take on the Canes, while the Longhorns game will take place in Houston, TX, as a 'neutral site game." Furthermore, if they can beat the Canes and push them to a new level, they will show that Lucas has built the right program in only two seasons.

Moreover, this schedule also allows Miami to stay at home and build its fan base back up, which had some exciting moments last season. After the worst season in program history, it will take some time to build up the trust that once saw this program reach the Final Four nearly five years ago.

The Duke Paradox

Oct 21, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, US; Duke Blue Devils assistant coach Jai Lucas during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Lucas was upset but ok with not playing his former school during conference play. Now he gets his chance to go on the road with a good team to try and push the staple of the ACC to the brink. And if it's a win? Miami could enter a new stratosphere of success.

Miami's conference schedule is also a bit more difficult this season than last year. It helps that this is the life being brought to the program by Lucas and his ability not to shy away from competition.

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