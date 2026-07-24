What Challenges Does Miami's Non-Conference Schedule Offer This Season
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The full schedule has been set for the 2026-27 Miami Hurricanes.
After a successful first year under Jai Lucas, the Canes look to improve after the Round of 32 appearance and finishing third in the ACC.
With this schedule, they have the answers and goals to make that happen. Now the Canes have their full non-conference schedule set, making several interesting matchups for this upcoming season.
Schedule:
Out of Conference:
Florida*
Wagner
North Florida
North Alabama
Rider
Manhattan
Players Era 16*
Alabama
Stetson
vs. Texas*
Alcorn State
USC Upstate
*Road/Away
Road:
Florida State
Pitt
Cal
Duke
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
Stanford
Virginia Tech
Home:
Clemson
NC State
Notre Dame
SMU
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
Florida State
Pitt
However, what does this mean for the Canes, who have some of the projected best teams in the country on their schedule this season?
More SEC, and Bigger ACC Test
The SEC has started to dominate college basketball, starting with Florida and now extending to Alabama and Texas. For the Hurricanes, they face Florida in the first game of the season, getting a chance to prove themselves early on while also trying to prove that the ACC is back for basketball.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Coral Gables to take on the Canes, while the Longhorns game will take place in Houston, TX, as a 'neutral site game." Furthermore, if they can beat the Canes and push them to a new level, they will show that Lucas has built the right program in only two seasons.
Moreover, this schedule also allows Miami to stay at home and build its fan base back up, which had some exciting moments last season. After the worst season in program history, it will take some time to build up the trust that once saw this program reach the Final Four nearly five years ago.
The Duke Paradox
Last season, Lucas was upset but ok with not playing his former school during conference play. Now he gets his chance to go on the road with a good team to try and push the staple of the ACC to the brink. And if it's a win? Miami could enter a new stratosphere of success.
Miami's conference schedule is also a bit more difficult this season than last year. It helps that this is the life being brought to the program by Lucas and his ability not to shy away from competition.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5