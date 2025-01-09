BREAKING: Miami Freshman Goes Down With an Injury Against Florida State
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are not playing its best basketball but one of their star young players has hobbled to the back.
Miami Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu was visibly shaken up after attempting a steal halfway through the half. After the diving attempt, he went down hard on his side but was able to get up on his own accord and walk to the sideline to get looked at.
After getting subbed back into the game in the later half of the first quarterback, he threw a turnover and struggled to run back and was instantly called to the sideline to sub him out. This is one of the better players this season for the Canes despite his stats and the team's record.
Against Florida State, he was starting to put together a complete game with six points before getting hurt and was the team's second-leading scorer.
The Hurricanes are already with star point guard Nijel Pack who is still in a walking boot and transfer Kriee Huie still out with a broken hand.
The Hurricanes are down at half 39-25 and hope to get the rising star back as they need him to finish this game.
Miami Hurricanes On SI will keep you updated with any more injury updates as the game continues.