REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) continue to struggle without their star point guard Nijel Pack. His return would not instantly fix the problems the Hurricanes have, but it would help with the offensive production that is missing from the team.
Pack has been missing from action since losing to No. 1 Tennessee and has been in a walking boot on the sideline ever since.
Interim head coach Bill Courtney gave a small update on the star player but still expects him to miss more time as he deals with his foot injury.
"I really wish I knew (a timetable for his return)," Courtney said Monday. "I don't know right now. He's got a doctor's appointment again on Friday for a foot and ankle specialist. So I have no timetable on when he's going to be back or if he's going to be back. Hopefully, we'll know some more this week."
Before going down with his injury, Pack was having a bounce-back season. He was coming off some nagging knee issues from the previous year averaging 14 points a game dishing out four assists, and racking in three boards a game.
The Canes will still look to compete without him as they face Florida State in their next home game where they look to snap a three-game losing streak.