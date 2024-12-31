Matthew Cleveland's Confidence is 'at an All Time High' Entering ACC Play
CORAL GABLES, Fl - Full ACC play is almost here for the Miami Hurricanes Men's basketball team. Most of the attention has been set toward the retirement of legendary head coach Jim Larranaga but now the team must turn around and look towards the Boston College Eagles (8-5, 0-2 ACC).
Senior gaurd Matthew Cleveland has started to get comfortable again after starting the season with a concussion. This season he is shooting over 50 percent from the field, 40 from behind the arch, and started to ramp up his production since the Arkansas game.
In the last two games, he has averaged over 22 points a game, over five rebounds, and a steal a game. His confidence is at an all-time high and he knows it.
"I would just say confidence-wise, my confidence is at an all-time high since I've been in college so I say that's the reason," Cleveland said.
Cleveland believes this is just the beginning of where he can go this season now that he is 100 percent, and the focus turns toward the defense.
"Just defensively. Just giving multiple efforts," Cleveland said. "I feel that we do good for 20 seconds of the shot clock and then it will get to eight or get to four they'll get a layup, one more three, or an offensive rebound. Finishing possessions, finishing games, just giving multiple efforts and I think the job is done once it is actually done."
The Hurricanes will look to implement those defensive elements to try and turn around the season now that there is a new head coach in charge.