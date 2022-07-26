Can Norchad Omier Make an Immediate Impact for Hurricanes?

Since the conclusion of the 2021-22 college basketball season, much of the buzz has centered around the transfer portal. Miami was certainly one of the portal’s biggest winners this spring, garnering plenty of press, both good and bad, regarding their signing of former Kansas State guard Nijel Pack and his reported two-year, $800,000 LifeWallet NIL deal.

Pack was one of the best scorers in the country and his move to Miami is undoubtedly worthy of the headlines, but he’s not the only weapon that coach Jim Larrañaga and the Canes have added to their roster.

Enter Norchad Omier, a third-year sophomore forward from Nicaragua who just transferred to The U after averaging almost 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game at Arkansas State last year, with his rebounding ranking at No. 4 in college basketball.

Omier played his high school ball at local Miami Prep and is returning to familiar territory after absolutely dominating for the Red Wolves. He played much larger than his listed 6’7” height under the boards and Omier is the definition of a “high-motor” player. His defensive ability, with 1.6 steals and two blocks per contest, add to his overall value for the Canes.

What the sophomore lacks in height, he more than makes up for in athleticism. Omier is one of the rarest combinations of speed, strength, and leaping ability at the collegiate level. If he ever decided to put on some shoulder pads, he’d be a natural tight end.

But Omier’s not just a defensive terror. He shot 63% shooting from the field. Most of his buckets come from short range but his knack for going through defenders instead of around them puts him at the foul line quite a bit. He shot 73% from the charity stripe and should likely improve that figure while in a Miami uniform.

The Hurricanes didn’t have any player average six rebounds per game last year, but at least they’ll return two of their top three rebounders this winter (G Jordan Miller- 5.9 rebounds per game, guard Isaiah Wong- 4.3 RPG). The fact that Miami’s top three board getters last season were guards (guard Kameron MGusty - 4.9 RPG) tells you everything you need to know about the Hurricanes' woes on the glass and exactly how much they need Omier playing for them in the paint.

After reaching the Elite Eight round of March Madness for the first time in program history and adding two star-caliber transfers, hopes are high for the Hurricanes this next season. Most outlets have Miami picked to finish fourth or fifth in the ACC as of now, but if Omier can produce at the level he’s accustomed to, the Canes could have a better chance to finish in the ACC’s top three than many people believe.

