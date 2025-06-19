All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Loses One of Its Top Hitters to the Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes are losing one of their top RBI leaders from the season, Bobby Marsh, to the transfer portal.

Miami's Bobby Marsh hitting the ball against Florida and bring in more RBIs on the season

This is only the beginning for the new look Miami Hurricanes baseball team as they prepare for a new season with a few key additions to the team. That also comes with a few players entering the portal and the draft as the next few weeks of uncertainty remains.

Another domino has fallen as the Hurricanes' designated hitter for most of the season, Bobby Marsh, is entering the transfer portal after an up-and-down season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Marsh started the season on fire, battling between Golden Spikes Semifinalist Daniel Cuvet and the team's best player, Jake Ogden, with hits, home runs, and RBIs. Then, around the middle of the season. Marsh became inconsistent, dropping in and out of the lineup before completely falling out of the lineup at the end of the season. He would get a few chances as a pinch hitter, but the start of the season was only the peak of what he could do for the Canes.

Miami Hurricanes DH Bobby Marsh celebrating a double against Niagara.

Now he has one year remaining of eligibility as a grad transfer. He transferred to UM after some time in the Big 10 with Penn State, and now he will try to find a new home again. He has 19 career home runs and is a strong hitter when he is not clutching at the bat.

The Hurricanes have already made some moves themselves to try to solidify the rotation for next season. So far, they have been able to retain Cuvet, Max Galvin, Fabio Peralta, Michael Torres, and Derek Williams — the top hitters for this past season's lineup. They are still waiting to see if Ogden will decide to enter the draft or stay for another year to improve his draft stock.

The additions come from adding former FIU first baseman Brylan West and former USC Upstate shortstop Vance Sheahan. The Hurricanes are building something special, and the loss of Marsh will only be a minor inconvenience for the time being.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

