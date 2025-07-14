All Hurricanes

Miami Basketball ACC Tip Off Media Day Schedule Announced

The conference announced the dates and location for this year's basketball Media Days, taking place in October.

Justice Sandle

Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach.
Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
A glimpse of the future of the Miami Hurricanes will be on display as the ACC announces dates and the location of ACC Tipoff for basketball.

Jai Lucas is set to make his first media appearance after his introductory press conference, while women's head coach Trica Cullop will have her first recruiting class under her belt, preparing to recruit.

This year’s event will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown from Oct. 6-8. First will be the women's team's coverage for the first day and a half.

The women’s teams will start the event on Monday, Oct. 6, with Boston College, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest going in the morning and Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, UNC, SMU, and Virginia taking the podium in the afternoon. 

The second day will be split between the women’s and men’s teams. The women’s programs will start things off on Oct. 7 with Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, and Pitt finishing off the women's portion of ACC media day.

The men’s teams will start their time on Tuesday afternoon with Georgia Tech, UNC, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. 

On the last day, the remainder of the men’s teams will take the podium: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and SMU in the morning and Florida State, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Virginia Tech in the afternoon. 

