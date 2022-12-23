Cavinder Twins Among Sports Illustrated's Top NIL Money Makers

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are basketball players for the Miami Hurricanes, and the twin sisters have also turned into social media superstars.

In the first year of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), the twins have been directly involved in a transformative time for the college sports industry. A plethora of athletes, groups, business owners, and leaders, worked vigorously to secure their spot in the sporadically growing NIL space.

That fame has also made the twins millionaires. Sports Illustrated just named them some of the biggest earners in women's sports.

The Cavinders have scored brand deals with numerous notable companies, such as Venmo, the WWE, and GoPuff among others.

The NCAA’s announcement of the interim NIL policy correlated superbly with the growth of the Cavinder twin’s social media platforms. For instance, their shared TikTok account has 4.1 million followers. Hanna Cavinder has 462,000 Instagram followers, while Haley has 452,000 Instagram followers.

Combining their social media following with being top women’s basketball players now playing for Miami further enhances their value. The new dynamic duo joined the Miami Hurricanes Women's basketball team after playing for Fresno State for three seasons (2019-2022).

Since joining the Hurricanes for the 2022-2023 season, Haley has averaged 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, while her sister has averaged 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Playing for the Canes has helped them broaden their brand. So has the exposure via the lifestyle and limelight that the city of Miami has provided. Here are the twins at a Hurricanes football game.

To begin earning their way and get to Miami, it was not just because of their social appearances. They showed their abilities on the hardwood before joining The U.

Last season, Haley scored the most points for Fresno State while also averaging 19.8 points per game. Hanna followed right behind her sister with 14.6 points per contest. The twins also led their former team with assists, minutes, and steals.

In 2020-2021, Hanna was an All-Mountain West selection for the second time. Haley won the conference’s player of the year award in the 2020-2021 season, before winning her third All-Mountain West team honors in 2022. Combined with their social appeal, the new members of the Canes are growing more famous by the moment.

With the city of Miami being a hot spot right now, one could predict that the Cavinder twins' arrival in Miami will bring Haley and Hanna to the forefront of the NIL even more.

What’s next for the twins? Throughout the college basketball season, there's sure to be more appearances, and jumpers made, that keep the Cavinder twins in the headlines and making money from NIL.

