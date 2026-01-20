Miami Basketball Looks to Keep Home Win Streak Alive Against FSU: Live Updates

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 4-1 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column as it hosts the Florida State Seminoles (7-11, 0-5 ACC) on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 69-59 road loss to the No. 22 Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon, their first conference loss of the season.

On the other hand, the Seminoles have yet to win an ACC game this season. FSU is riding a five-game losing streak into the matchup, which includes losses at the hands of No. 14 UNC 79-66, No. 6 Duke 91-87, NC State 113-69, Syracuse 94-86, and, most recently, Wake Forest 69-68 on Saturday night.

FSU’s last win was against Jacksonville 87-63 on Dec. 22, 2025.

Currently, Miami is sitting on the outside of the AP Top 25, but is close to jumping in. In last week’s rankings, the Hurricanes received 30 votes which was the seventh-most among non-ranked teams.

In the ACC standings, Miami is ranked fourth while FSU is in last place (18th). The Seminoles are the only conference team that has yet to win an ACC game this season.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Miami Men’s Basketball vs. FSU:

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles

When: Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles dropped their game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 69-68 at home on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes suffered a 69-59 road loss to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 19, 2025. FSU beat Miami 74-66 in Tallahassee.

Florida State Season Leaders: Points- Robert McCray V (13.6 avg.), Rebounds- Alex Steen (5.8 avg.), Assists- Robert McCray V (117), Steals- Martin Somerville (25), Blocks- Lajae Jones (16).

Miami Season Leaders: Points- Malik Reneau (19.8 avg.), Rebounds- Ernest Udeh Jr. (10.4 avg.), Assists- Tre Donaldson (117), Steals- Tru Washington (33), Blocks- Ernest Udeh Jr. (18).

Florida State Next 5 Games: at Miami (Jan. 20), at SMU (Jan. 24), vs. Cal (Jan. 28), vs. Stanford (Jan. 31), at Notre Dame (Feb. 7).

Miami Next 5 Games: vs. FSU (Jan. 20), at Syracuse (Jan. 24), vs. Stanford (Jan. 28), vs. Cal (Jan. 31), at Boston College (Feb. 7).

