Legendary Head Coach knows Miami 'Needed' to Lose Against Louisville
The numbing message for the Miami Hurricanes after the loss against Louisville is that they deserved to lose.
Everyone believes it including Mario Cristobal's former head coach Nick Saban.
On ESPN's College GameDay, Saban was disappointed in the Hurricanes but knew that, playing like that, they needed to lose.
"In my opinion, Miami needed to lose," Saban said. "I used to tell my teams that all the time when we played a game like that, we needed to lose. We need to learn from the things that we are not doing and create the habits to have winning football on a consistent basis."
Miami, as they claim, seems to have learned from the loss. Cristobal likes to view it as a positive because even with the terrible performance, it was a three-point game with the ball on the 31-yard line with two time-outs with a chance to win or tie the game.
I think it's really important to point out that despite not being at our best and not playing to the standard at the end of the day, we still have the ball in hand at 31-yard line, with two timeouts, with a chance to tie or win the game," Cristobal said. "So there is a there's a positive in the fact that our players will play hard all the way to the end, that we can dig our way out of stuff. We obviously did too much in a negative way to dig ourselves all the way out, and we need to improve upon those things to get the result."
He also knows that with Carson Beck, he has a professional approach to how they want to respond.
"Well, we've seen him handle it very professionally, certainly, and make sure that every player and every staff member knows that we win together and we lose together," Crisotbal said. "Finger pointing won't exist here. Besides making these guys better football players, you have to make them better men, better people. And in life, that is a hard, cold lesson that you have to learn when things don't go well and everything's coming down, and people want to point at you. You man up, you get your butt off the ground, you go right back to work. That's the expectation. That's all we've seen, and that's all we will see going forward."
The Hurricanes will look to respond against Stanford as both programs will face off against each other for the first time in program history.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.