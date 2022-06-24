Detroit Pistons Sign Miami's Charlie Moore

Miami Hurricanes point guard Charlie Moore will continue his basketball journey professionally after signing with the Detroit Pistons for the NBA Summer League. Although Detroit may seem a world away from Coral Gables, the change of scenery shouldn’t bother the resilient Moore.

The sixth-year senior is already a more seasoned journeyman than many of the league’s young players. Growing up in Chicago, the 5’11” Moore chose to sign with California coming out of high school and was a Pac 12 honorable mention All-Conference selection from his freshman year before transferring, first to Kansas and then to his hometown school, DePaul.

That’s where he starred for the Blue Demons over two seasons. Taking advantage of a sixth year of eligibility, he decided to spend his final campaign at Miami and helped lead the Canes to their best season in program history, reaching the Elite Eight round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

While Moore wasn’t selected in either round of Thursday’s NBA Draft, he was certainly on plenty of team’s radars as the Pistons scooped him up almost immediately after the draft’s conclusion. Moore may seem undersized compared to some guards in the NBA, but he is a tenacious defender with great lateral movement on the perimeter and quick hands. He was second in the ACC in steals per game (2.0), trailing Virginia’s Reece Beekman by only 0.1.

Offensively, Moore shot career highs from the field (44.7%) and three-point line (36.4%) this season and smoothly transitioned from a main scoring option at DePaul to a facilitator for the Hurricanes. Moore saw Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong taking a majority of the shots in 21-22. The Chicago native flourished, finishing third in assists per game within the conference while recording a career low in turnovers (2.1).

Watching his game, Moore has a similar impact to another Miami guard, the Heat’s Gabe Vincent. Vincent was also an undrafted point guard and has since carved out a place in the NBA, earning several starts during the Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference Finals run this postseason.

Moore, much like Vincent, brings experience, high IQ, and good tempo to a young Pistons organization that many felt won this year’s draft.

Detroit was able to secure the electric Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Memphis forward/center Jalen Duren in the first round of the draft, both considered top prospects who will pair nicely with last year’s number one overall pick and current Pistons franchise guard, Cade Cunningham. They’ll join Moore in Detroit, along with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim, another undrafted free agent who led the ACC in scoring last season.

This year’s rookie class and a mix of other NBA hopefuls will participate in the NBA Summer League which kicks off on July 7th. The Summer League runs for eleven days in Las Vegas, Nev., a city of gamblers where shifty playmaker Moore will be betting on himself and hoping to win big in the form of an NBA roster spot.

