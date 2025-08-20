Carson Beck Snubbed From the Preseason Manning Award Watch List
Entering the 2025 season, Carson Beck is one of the least talked-about quarterbacks. National media might mention his name when they talk about how Georgia is moving on to Gunner Stockton. They know that Beck is a good quarterback, but they don't believe that he can be QB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft this season.
That can also be said about the 2025 Manning Award Preseason watch list, where Beck was snubbed to start the season.
2025 Manning Award Preseason Watch List
Drew Allar, Sr., Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Sr., Illinois
CJ Bailey, So., NC State
Rocco Becht, Jr., Iowa State
Tucker Gleason, Sr., Toledo
Taylen Green, Sr., Arkansas
Josh Hoover, Jr., TCU
Blake Horvath, Sr., Navy
Katin Houser, Jr., East Carolina
Keyone Jenkins, Jr., FIU
Kevin Jennings, Jr., SMU
Avery Johnson, Jr., Kansas State
Colton Joseph, So., Old Dominion
Haynes King, Sr., Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Sr., Clemson
Sam Leavitt, So., Arizona State
Maddux Madsen, Jr., Boise State
Owen McCown, So., UTSA
Behren Morton, Sr., Texas Tech
Parker Navarro, Sr., Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, Sr., LSU
Diego Pavia, Sr., Vanderbilt
Marcel Reed, So., Texas A&M
Sawyer Robertson, Sr., Baylor
LaNorris Sellers, So., South Carolina
Brendan Sorsby, Jr., Cincinnati
Nicholas Vattiato, Sr., Middle Tennessee
It is just the beginning of the season, so he can be added to the list with an impressive performance to start the season against No. 6 Notre Dame. This does show that there are some questions around the country about the talent he possesses.
Beck returned to college to try and improve his draft stock after starting last season as QB1. It plummeted, and he was viewed as a fifth-round pick by many draft experts, and with a new system with the Hurricanes, he could jump back into the top spot this season.
Beck wasn't the only quarterback to be snubbed from the list as well. Arch Manning was another shocking player to be missing from the list. Several talented players have been snubbed from the watch list, but like the name states, it is just a watch list.
Beck will be one of the most talked-about quarterbacks this season. He has goals to lead the Hurricanes to a new ceiling that hasn't been seen since the 2003 season.
Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.