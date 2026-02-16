DId Miami Enter the Polls After Victories During 'Carolina Week'
Rankings this time of year show who can be the best team in the country or who is just inside the top 25. The Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 9-3 ACC) saw a chance to be ranked after defeating No. 11 North Carolina and NC State on the road.
However, not everyone still believes that the Canes are worthy of a top-25 ranking even after those wins. Moreover, it doesn't bother head coach Jai Lucas one bit, because he knows from his years of experience that those rankings don't matter.
"Not really," Lucas said about if it matters that the team is ranked or not. "It's like a tip of the cap, but for us we still need to just keep chipping away. We got a lot of games and a lot of basketball left ahead of us. "
The Hurricanes are starting to receive votes again but still remain outside the top 25 for another week.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (60), 24-1, 1524
- Houston (1), 23-2, 1402
- Duke, 23-2, 1397
- Arizona, 23-2, 1318
- UConn, 24-2, 1358
- Iowa State, 22-3, 1212
- Purdue, 21-4, 1042
- Kansas, 19-6, 1011
- Nebraska, 22-3, 982
- Illinois, 21-5, 938
- Gonzaga, 25-2, 903
- Florida, 19-6, 895
- Texas Tech, 19-6, 822
- Virginia, 22-3, 730
- Michigan State, 20-5, 681
- North Carolina, 20-5, 594
- St. John's, 20-5, 590
- Saint Louis, 24-1, 468
- Vanderbilt, 21-4, 449
- Arkansas, 19-6, 387
- Louisville, 19-6, 263
- Miami-Ohio, 25-0, 238
- BYU, 19-6, 214
- Wisconsin, 18-7, 109
- Alabama, 18-7, 104
Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary's 3, VCU 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (31), 24-1, 775
- Houston, 23-2, 719
- Duke, 23-2, 695
- Arizona, 23-2, 670
- UConn, 24-2, 663
- Iowa State, 22-3, 624
- Purdue, 21-4, 542
- Gonzaga, 25-2, 500
- Nebraska, 22-3, 497
- Illinois, 21-5, 491
- Florida, 19-6, 471
- Kansas, 19-6, 445
- Texas Tech, 19-6, 423
- Virginia, 22-3, 388
- Michigan State, 20-5, 349
- St. John's, 20-5, 315
- Arkansas, 19-6, 247
- Vanderbilt, 21-4, 244
- Saint Louis, 24-1, 233
- North Carollina, 20-5, 200
- Louisville, 19-6, 159
- BYU, 19-6, 114
- Miami-Ohio, 25-0, 90
- Clemson, 20-6, 68
- Wisconsin, 18-7, 36
Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Iowa.
Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 32; Villanova 30; Utah State 20; Tennessee 19; Iowa 7; Kentucky 6; Saint Mary's 2; Miami (FL) 1.
How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Tuesday, Feb 17, 8:00 p.m. Eastern
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ACCN
Radio: WQAM 104.3
Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes battled back seven in the final minute of a close game against NC State, thanks to the return of Tru Washington and his ability to be the Hurricanes' x-factor off the bench.
Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, who has beaten the Hurricanes this season, likely killing off their NCAA Tournament dreams.
