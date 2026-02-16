All Hurricanes

DId Miami Enter the Polls After Victories During 'Carolina Week'

The Miami Hurricanes are starting to gain national attention, even if they were snubbed from the top 25 after this all-important week.
Justice Sandle|
Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) dribbles the basketball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) dribbles the basketball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Rankings this time of year show who can be the best team in the country or who is just inside the top 25. The Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 9-3 ACC) saw a chance to be ranked after defeating No. 11 North Carolina and NC State on the road.

However, not everyone still believes that the Canes are worthy of a top-25 ranking even after those wins. Moreover, it doesn't bother head coach Jai Lucas one bit, because he knows from his years of experience that those rankings don't matter.

"Not really," Lucas said about if it matters that the team is ranked or not. "It's like a tip of the cap, but for us we still need to just keep chipping away. We got a lot of games and a lot of basketball left ahead of us. "

The Hurricanes are starting to receive votes again but still remain outside the top 25 for another week.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (60), 24-1, 1524
  2. Houston (1), 23-2, 1402
  3. Duke, 23-2, 1397
  4. Arizona, 23-2, 1318
  5. UConn, 24-2, 1358
  6. Iowa State, 22-3, 1212
  7. Purdue, 21-4, 1042
  8. Kansas, 19-6, 1011
  9. Nebraska, 22-3, 982
  10. Illinois, 21-5, 938
  11. Gonzaga, 25-2, 903
  12. Florida, 19-6, 895
  13. Texas Tech, 19-6, 822
  14. Virginia, 22-3, 730
  15. Michigan State, 20-5, 681
  16. North Carolina, 20-5, 594
  17. St. John's, 20-5, 590
  18. Saint Louis, 24-1, 468
  19. Vanderbilt, 21-4, 449
  20. Arkansas, 19-6, 387
  21. Louisville, 19-6, 263
  22. Miami-Ohio, 25-0, 238
  23. BYU, 19-6, 214
  24. Wisconsin, 18-7, 109
  25. Alabama, 18-7, 104

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary's 3, VCU 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (31), 24-1, 775
  2. Houston, 23-2, 719
  3. Duke, 23-2, 695
  4. Arizona, 23-2, 670
  5. UConn, 24-2, 663
  6. Iowa State, 22-3, 624
  7. Purdue, 21-4, 542
  8. Gonzaga, 25-2, 500
  9. Nebraska, 22-3, 497
  10. Illinois, 21-5, 491
  11. Florida, 19-6, 471
  12. Kansas, 19-6, 445
  13. Texas Tech, 19-6, 423
  14. Virginia, 22-3, 388
  15. Michigan State, 20-5, 349
  16. St. John's, 20-5, 315
  17. Arkansas, 19-6, 247
  18. Vanderbilt, 21-4, 244
  19. Saint Louis, 24-1, 233
  20. North Carollina, 20-5, 200
  21. Louisville, 19-6, 159
  22. BYU, 19-6, 114
  23. Miami-Ohio, 25-0, 90
  24. Clemson, 20-6, 68
  25. Wisconsin, 18-7, 36

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Iowa.

Others Receiving VotesAlabama 32; Villanova 30; Utah State 20; Tennessee 19; Iowa 7; Kentucky 6; Saint Mary's 2; Miami (FL) 1.

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Tuesday, Feb 17, 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes battled back seven in the final minute of a close game against NC State, thanks to the return of Tru Washington and his ability to be the Hurricanes' x-factor off the bench.

Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, who has beaten the Hurricanes this season, likely killing off their NCAA Tournament dreams.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Share on XFollow Justice_News5
Home/Basketball