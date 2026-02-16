DId Miami Enter the Polls After Victories During 'Carolina Week'

Rankings this time of year show who can be the best team in the country or who is just inside the top 25. The Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 9-3 ACC) saw a chance to be ranked after defeating No. 11 North Carolina and NC State on the road.

However, not everyone still believes that the Canes are worthy of a top-25 ranking even after those wins. Moreover, it doesn't bother head coach Jai Lucas one bit, because he knows from his years of experience that those rankings don't matter.

"Not really," Lucas said about if it matters that the team is ranked or not. "It's like a tip of the cap, but for us we still need to just keep chipping away. We got a lot of games and a lot of basketball left ahead of us. "

The Hurricanes are starting to receive votes again but still remain outside the top 25 for another week.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (60), 24-1, 1524 Houston (1), 23-2, 1402 Duke, 23-2, 1397 Arizona, 23-2, 1318 UConn, 24-2, 1358 Iowa State, 22-3, 1212 Purdue, 21-4, 1042 Kansas, 19-6, 1011 Nebraska, 22-3, 982 Illinois, 21-5, 938 Gonzaga, 25-2, 903 Florida, 19-6, 895 Texas Tech, 19-6, 822 Virginia, 22-3, 730 Michigan State, 20-5, 681 North Carolina, 20-5, 594 St. John's, 20-5, 590 Saint Louis, 24-1, 468 Vanderbilt, 21-4, 449 Arkansas, 19-6, 387 Louisville, 19-6, 263 Miami-Ohio, 25-0, 238 BYU, 19-6, 214 Wisconsin, 18-7, 109 Alabama, 18-7, 104

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary's 3, VCU 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (31), 24-1, 775 Houston, 23-2, 719 Duke, 23-2, 695 Arizona, 23-2, 670 UConn, 24-2, 663 Iowa State, 22-3, 624 Purdue, 21-4, 542 Gonzaga, 25-2, 500 Nebraska, 22-3, 497 Illinois, 21-5, 491 Florida, 19-6, 471 Kansas, 19-6, 445 Texas Tech, 19-6, 423 Virginia, 22-3, 388 Michigan State, 20-5, 349 St. John's, 20-5, 315 Arkansas, 19-6, 247 Vanderbilt, 21-4, 244 Saint Louis, 24-1, 233 North Carollina, 20-5, 200 Louisville, 19-6, 159 BYU, 19-6, 114 Miami-Ohio, 25-0, 90 Clemson, 20-6, 68 Wisconsin, 18-7, 36

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Iowa.

Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 32; Villanova 30; Utah State 20; Tennessee 19; Iowa 7; Kentucky 6; Saint Mary's 2; Miami (FL) 1.

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Tuesday, Feb 17, 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes battled back seven in the final minute of a close game against NC State, thanks to the return of Tru Washington and his ability to be the Hurricanes' x-factor off the bench.

Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, who has beaten the Hurricanes this season, likely killing off their NCAA Tournament dreams.

