Miami Makes Its Statement, Upsetting No. 11 North Carolina

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A statement was what head coach Jai Lucas wanted when the Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 8-3 ACC) faced off against No. 11 North Carolina. That statement was made as the Canes picked up their first-ranked win of the season, winning bell-to-bell 75-66.

"We didn't do anything special," Lucas said after the winning game. "We didn't do anything different. I mean, you look at our box score, and this is what we usually do. It's 46 points in the paint. 12 offensive rebounds. Doubled on their free throws. This is Miami basketball."

Lucas was right. This game saw missed free throws and bad turnovers, but the grit and tenacity he and the team have preached pushed the Canes past the Tar Heels.

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) blocks a shot against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami started the game, setting the tone in transition, blazing down the court playing their brand of basketball. The Canes are one of the best transition teams in the country, and not even superstar freshman Caleb Wilson could slow them down.

It was also a dominant paint performance from the team. Ernest Udeh Jr. and Malik Reneau dominated inside the paint and on the glass. Their two standout players rallied with double-doubles, winning the frontcourt battle.

"I want to say it's personal, but I mean, E know we are one of the best front courts in the country, and you're going to prove every single time we spend in court, Udeh said. "That's what I look at. I mean, don't get me wrong, you know, every single night we respect our opponents, you know, I want to say that first foremost, and again, everyone loves this game."

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"You know, as much as we love this game, the next one probably loves it, you know, just as much. But again, one thing I will say, I'm never going into a game thinking about what's to the other person, what people are saying about them. The only thing I know is just me and Malik."

Reneau led the team in scoring, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Udeh highlighted the team's full effort with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and, most importantly, five offensive rebounds. The Hurricanes finished the game with 46 points in the paint compared to the Tar Heels' 28.

It was also a defensive show from the Canes. In the first half alone, the Canes allowed eight threes from beyond the arc. However, in the second, they forced UNC to shoot 1-14 from the field. They also had seven steals, something Lucas was most pleased with.

"I got to watch the film a little bit, but I think that they were more engaged, and I don't know if that was from the zone or man, and being able to play more gap principles in the zone," Lucas said. "But I thought our activity with our hands, we have been preaching deflections for a long time. time. I thought our activities with our hands were really good."

Pure vibes. Welcome to the Jai Lucas era. pic.twitter.com/p8mIEP9xGE — Miami Hurricanes On SI (@CanesCentralSI) February 11, 2026

The Hurricanes now turn their attention to the NC State Wolfpack, who are coming off a blowout loss to No. 24 Louisville on the road. Both teams are looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

