Each Miami Starter Finishes in Double Digits as Miami Eases Past Elon
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After the loss to No. 10 Florida, the Miami Hurricanes (4-1) knew they needed to get back into the win column, and lucky for the Canes, they had Elon on the schedule next.
The Hurricanes dominated the Phoenix from the opening tip, defeating them 99-72. This is another game where the Hurricanes dominated on defense, but also saw glimpses of what the team's leading scorers could do when they had good games together.
The Hurricanes were without starting center Ernest Udeh Jr, inserting freshman guard Dante Allen into the starting lineup, where he thrived alongside the rest of the four. Allen finished with 14 points. True Washington and Tre Donaldson finished with 18, Shelton Henderson finished with 16, while Malik Renau finished with 19, snapping his four-game streak of 20-point games. Still, head coach Jai Lucas knows that this is still a work in progress.
"Yeah, we are a work in progress," Lucas said after the game. "We have to adapt and adjust. I didn't think Malik was at his best today, so we had to adjust on that. Shelton, Dante, Tru, Tre, the guards, picked him up a little bit."
UM has also found another scoring option from an unlikely source. Ever since the second half against the Gators, Washington has flipped a switch on the offensive side of the ball. The New Mexico State transfer, in his 18-point performance, finished 7-9, knocking down two threes, grabbing ten rebounds, three assists, and his automatic two steals.
"I have to credit the coaching staff for believing in me," Washington said after his double-double performance. "Coaching staff and teammates want me to be the best I can be. In the first half of the [Florida Game], I was in a slump, and they never shied away from me. kept telling me to keep going, and instilled me with that confidence."
Moreover, the Hurricanes got a chance to see what Henderson could do when he wasn't in foul trouble.
This was the most comfortable he has looked all season on the floor with his 18 points. He shot 8-12, knocking down two threes with four steals, two assists, and three rebounds. What was more impressive was the limited fouls that he has been struggling with all season.
Even with the positives on the offensive side of the ball, Miami's defense allowed a lot of shots. The Phoenix shot 50 percent from the field and nearly 50 percent from three. However, the Hurricanes still forced 18 turnovers. Lucas and the team recognize that they need to refine the defensive side of the ball if they want to compete at a higher level.
"It can show us how good we are in times, and I also can show us how bad we are at times," Lucas said. So just getting them to understand why and what makes us consistent is all I'm trying to do right now. And so, you know, it's like you say, we just sometimes have lapses that build to that inconsistency."
Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern as it takes on Delaware State.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.