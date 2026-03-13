Everything Miami Head Coach Jai Lucas Said After Louisville Victory in ACC Tournament

It was another victory for the Miami Hurricanes, this time getting revenge on the Louisville Cardinals after dropping the last regular-season game of the season.

Now, with his first win in his debut in the ACC Tournament, Jai Lucas spoke about his team and how he built them to get to this point.

Here is what Lucas had to say after the game:

Opening Statement...

"First off, just proud of the way we competed, and especially the start of the second half. Really turned the game for us, gave us the ability to finally guard in some situations and create some separation, and then for some reason, we get bored and like to make the game interesting.It's a credit, really, to Louisville and the way their team built, but also some of the stuff Coach Kelsey does is really good and hard to guard. You knew they were going to make a run. To play within I think five days is always hard to do.

But I think it helped us down the stretch, just having multiple guys in that made big shots like true for us these last two weeks, three weeks, just in his role for me what we've been missing the year, just having some pop, having some firepower off the bench to create separations in those gaps and I feel like he's really starred in his role. For Malik, had to apologize to him during the game. Yelling at him the whole game and I look down and he's got 24 and 6. That is kind of the standard I hold him to and what I think of him. But I'm just happy we were able to finish the game after not being able to finish it last week."

On the turnaround from last season...

"For me, it starts with, one, although they had a tough year last year, the foundation was built with going to the Final Four and going to the Elite 8 the two years before and I think winning a conference championship, a time for it, I believe, two years. So that was one. And then the second part was getting the right people in the building, and it always starts and ends with the players.

For those guys like a Malik and Tru and Tre and Ernest, the core group of transfers and their pedigree and what they come from. Like he was talking about, Tre won everywhere he's been; Big Ten, SEC Championships. Ernest played at Kansas and TCU for two really good coaches.

Tru won two Mountain West championships. And Malik, although they didn't win to the level, he played at Indiana. Which if you've been to Indiana and played at a blue blood and been around it, you know the pressure and the kind of will that has to go in, how much winning means. So all that stuff is important in moments like this, and it all started with them. Then after that, just getting to work."

On adjustments on defending 3-pointers from the first half to the second half...

"The first game I thought we were too soft on the ball and we just gave them too much space and they were shooting almost dare shots from 3. So a big part of our game plan was making sure we impacted the ball and really upped our pressure and our pickup point. I felt that was the difference in some of the 3s they made and were able to get in the first game and this game."

On the team coming together to have a successful season...

"The season, the schedule and everything just kind of worked out perfectly, to be honest with you, and the experience we've gained throughout the season to get to this point has kind of molded us to where I feel at this part of the season where you want to be playing is your best basketball but you want to have your most confidence. I feel like we have our confidence now and feel we are good and we can compete at a high level. So everything we went through during the season, the close wins, the close losses, we've been through so much this year. Just to think about everything we've had to go through as a team, and for us to be here is pretty cool."

On his father John Lucas supporting him throughout the season...

"It's just different to see him in a different role; you know what I mean? I've always been the one following him and being with him in the gym and now that he's in the gym and he's getting older, you get to see him just kind of love being around and just being a part of it and still the coach and the player in him comes out, and just his support and my family's support just means a lot to me."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: