Five Canes Finish in Double Figures As No. 17 Miami Cruises to Victory Over North Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — If there is a major difference between a 9 p.m. ET tip time and a 7:00 p.m. tipoff, No. 17 Miami (2-1) would prefer the latter.

The Hurricanes drowned North Florida in their second game of a five game home stand, 89-51.

From the second the ball was tipped, there was a clear difference between what the Canes looked like in games one and two and game three.

Miami's size is wearing down North Florida. They also look tired on the floor. From playing at No. 9 UCLA to now playing at No. 17 Miami. These Buy Games are taxing on these lower programs. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) November 10, 2026

felt were just felt like the subs would come in and out too much to get a rhythm," Jai Lucas said on the improvement from game to game. "And so I tried to see if we could have guys out there for longer to see if that changed the field with the game a little bit.

"And it felt a little bit better, a little bit smoother. So that would be something we continue to work through these next couple of games. But, you know, one thing for me is I'm just trying to get us as close to a room as possible

Moreover, the inside bashing in the paint started early and efficiently. Before the first media timeout, Malik Reneau already had eight points on the board.

The Hurricanes' offense already looked better three games into the year before anything else could be made of the program. Moreover, its defense would be the tone-setter for the night.

it’s a block party in the 305 👀



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/91EZnsDDNx — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) November 10, 2026

Block after block and steal after steal, the Hurricanes scored in transition, finishing the first half with 10 points off of turnovers, forcing 10. Miami finished the game forcing 17 turnovers.

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With the first half's success and its continuation in the second, Miami is still struggling with one aspect of a near-perfect offensive performance: knocking down more threes.

There were plenty of quality looks from beyond the arc, but those shots haven't fallen in since the Vanderbilt exhibition. Miami's offense came from the paint and the free-throw line. Lucas loved the output but wants to see those threes fall, but knows they will come.

"I'm excited," Lucas said. "I'm excited because we're not even scratching the surface. But what we can be as a team. and, you know, even in the first game, I thought we were right there. And for us, it probably was like a C-minus game.

"You know, and so where we can get to, hopefully, where, you know, those guys are knocking down and if you end up with just say, nine threes, you know, you're almost 100 points. And it's field is completely different. Look's completely different. But for me it's about the process. I thought we played it right away in the process of the shots we got, were clean, and if we keep doing that, like you said, eventually, they will fall."

Furthermore, Reneau's scoring would continue with star sophomore Shelton Henderson, finishing with another stellar game.

Both Henderson and Reneau have settled into their game after losing to No. 1 Florida. Henderson would finish with 16 points. Furthermore, five-star freshman Caleb Gasking would start to find his rhythm on offense and defense.

Gaskins would be one of the positives from shooting beyond the arc, knocking down two threes and finishing with 12 points. He has also been a great rebounder early in his collegiate career. Acaden Lewis would add eight assists and only score two points, while the team would have 31 bench points from Brent Bland (2), Dante Allen (8), Nick Dorn (8), Robert Miller III (10), and Egor Ryzhov (7).

ON HIS HEAD 🤯🤯🤯



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/0k6alK8eVV — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) November 10, 2026

The Hurricanes now turn their attention to the next buy game against North Alabama. Tip-off is set for Friday, Nov. 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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