How to Watch Wagner at No. 14 Miami Basketball

After the first game of the season, No. 14 Miami (0-1) has some things to clean up, losing to No. 1 Florida 77-67.

The offense struggled inside, and the outside attack that was there in the exhibition against Vanderbilt disappeared. Miami's offense did far better against the best teams in the country, along with some of its stars.

Shelton Henderson played his worst game of his collegiate career, shooting 2-13 from the field and not having a real impact when they needed him most. Moreover, the addition of Malik Reneau has shifted the offense and made it stale, something Jai Lucas has to figure out sooner rather than later.

The perfect time is the next game against a "bye opponent" in Wagner.

The Seahawks are coming off a loss against ACC foe Boston College, which has a new head coach trying to set his tone for the season.

They only scored 50 points against the Eagles, but three players had double-digit games. The Hurricanes will look to adjust offensively while keeping some of the defensive tape that was positive against the best front court in the country.

Nevertheless, positives came from the loss. PG Acaden Lewis looks like a star but needs to control his turnover-to-assist ratio and get more involved. He also needs the ball in his hands more to control the offense.

The bench also needs some time to shine, as well as a bounce-back game from Caleb Gaskins, who got into early foul trouble to start the year.

How to Watch: Wagner vs. No. 14 Miami

Who: Wager Seahawks and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday Nov. 6

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACC Network

Series History: Wagner leads the series 1-0

Last meeting: The teams have only faced each other once, and the Hurricanes scored 57 points. The date of the exact game can't be found.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes took their first loss of the season in a quad-one out-of-conference game against No. 1 Florida, 77-67. Defensively, the Canes held on, but their two star scorers struggled from the field.

Last time out, the Seahawks: Wagner took the first loss of the season against Boston College, only scoring 50 points. Three scorers finished in double digits while the Eagles dominated defensively.

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