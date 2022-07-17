Former Hurricanes Making NBA Impact

(Cover photo: Lonnie Walker IV; photo credit to Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

This has been an impressive feat for the Hurricanes since the hard work has been paying off through their Elite 8 run in this past 2021-2022 season. Head coach Jim Larranga also recently tweeted that 25 of his coaches and players had dinner with him in Vegas in honor of those playing in the NBA Summer League.

To put it mildly, The Hurricanes have made huge strides as a basketball school. Therefore, it’s important to recognize those that have flourished at The U.

One of the first signings that occurred this offseason was former Hurricane first round pick, Guard Lonnie Walker IV, who signed a 6.5 million dollars contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year NBA veteran Walker averaged 12.1 ppg and shot 40.7% for the San Antonio Spurs this past season.

Walker has been an excellent talent that has shown flashes of being a great player in the NBA. He has room to improve as a three point shooter, but he is a great two-way player that fans should expect to make some key contributions to this Lakers squad.

Walker was a 5 star recruit when he committed to Miami and has been one of the biggest recruits in Hurricane History. Walker averaged 11.5 ppg and was all ACC- Freshman selection in his lone year with the Canes.

The Denver Nuggets also added two former Canes this offseason. Former Brooklyn Nets Guard, Bruce Brown signed with the Denver Nuggets for over 13 million dollar contract for 2 years. This past season, Brown averaged nine points, 2.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds

After being in and out of the league, Davon Reed is going to be a part of the Denver Nuggets via a two-way contract. He has been in the G League, but his play with the Nuggets during last season ultimately scored him the contract last season and for the next two as well.

Reed has shown flashes of being a good two player that has potential to be a solid role player. In his 4 years at Miami, he averaged 10.3 ppg and had a field goal percentage of 43%, while being an All-ACC First Team and Defensive Team selection.

Also recent graduates, Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty are playing together in the Detroit Pistons Summer League. Both were critical pieces in the most recent elite run for the Hurricanes and are looking to make a roster spot in the NBA.

Moore is a playmaking point guard and McGusty is a scoring wing. The Pistons Summer League team is full of guards, so there is competition. However, it’s a great starting point for players to make a starting point for their NBA careers.

While at Miami, Moore was All ACC Defensive Selection and averaged 12.4 ppg and shot 44.7% from the field. Mcgusty was a 2022 All ACC Selection, All ACC Tournament Selection in 2021 and 2022 while averaging 15.5 ppg and 46.1% from the field.

It has been a successful offseason for former Canes, which is a great sign for recruits to come. The Canes are coming off a historical season and have added talented players for the upcoming season. The Miami basketball program is on the rise and the talent in the NBA is proof of that.

