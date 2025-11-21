Gal Raviv’s 22 Points Propel Miami Past Davidson, Looks Ahead to No. 19 Iowa
The University of Miami women’s basketball team (4-0, 0-0 ACC) claimed a 66-58 victory over the Davidson Wildcats (4-2, 0-0 A10) on Thursday evening in game one of the WBCA Showcase.
Miami was led by Gal Raviv setting a season high 22-points. Raviv shot an impressive 10-of-16 from the field and distributed three assists. Ra Shaya Kyle was next for Miami posting 17 points and securing 11 rebounds, marking her second double-double of the season. Vittoria Blasigh was the only other Cane to reach double figures in scoring, recording 11 points.
As a unit, the Canes shot 51.9 percent from the field (27-52) and outrebounded the Wildcats 35-30. Miami also converted on 16 of their 19 layup attempts, contributing to their 36 points in the paint.
Ra Shaya Kyle won the jump ball for Miami followed by a driving layup to put the Canes on the board first. From there Davidson scored the next six points, earning a 6-2 advantage. Miami and Davidson were even twice in the first quarter at 6-6 and 8-8, before the Wildcats pushed ahead to close out the initial 10 minutes of play holding the lead at 17-10. Kyle and Raviv led the Canes in scoring with four points apiece, each shooting 50 percent from the field.
For the first time this season, Miami entered the second quarter trailing. With the disadvantage, Miami increased its pressure on both ends of the floor, going on a 10-2 scoring run in the first four minutes of play and bringing in five rebounds to regain the lead at 20-19. The Wildcats responded immediately, taking back their seven-point lead at 29-22 (3:03), however Raviv exploded on offense, posting eight points in the second quarter to lift Miami back on top with a 32-31 lead at the conclusion of the first half.
After 20 minutes of play Miami secured 10 of its 13 layup attempts, shot 53.6 percent from the field, and brought in 18 rebounds. On the flipside, Davidson forced seven turnovers on Miami to keep the score within one heading into half two.
The second half started slower for both teams with the score remaining untouched at 32-31 for nearly two minutes. Kyle broke the offensive silence with another driving layup to post her twelfth point of the game. Raviv followed suit, recording her fourteenth point and surpassing her previous season high set at 12. The Canes also amplified their defensive presence in the third, forcing four turnovers on Davidson to hold a 48-45 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter Miami was led by Raviv and Blasigh, both posting six points. The Canes also outrebounded the Wildcats 10-8, as Kyle led all on the boards with six. Miami’s largest lead of the game came in the final three minutes of play, standing at 60-50 (3:11). From there the Canes continued to execute, solidifying their first neutral win of the 2025-26 season and extending their win streak to four.
Notable Stats:
Miami has now started the past five seasons at 4-0
The Canes have posted double figures in every quarter of the 2025-26 season
Four quarters have been 20+ point outings
Miami’s 66 points were tallied across eight different Canes
Three Canes hit double figures in scoring
Raviv (22)
Kyle (17)
Blasigh (11)
Kyle posted her second double-double at Miami
Blasigh set a season high in scoring
Miami and Davidson were even in the paint, both posting 36
Miami outrebounded the Wildcats, 35-30
Blasigh was responsible for 11 of Miami’s 15 bench points
Ahnay Adams led the Canes in assists, distributing four
Miami will remain in Orlando at the WBCA Showcase and play No. 19 Iowa on Saturday night. Tip-off against the Hawkeyes has been set for 8 p.m. ET and the matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
