Ra Shaya Kyle Double-Double Lifts Miami Past Boston College: First Alert

The University of Miami women’s basketball team defeated Boston College, 82-70 on the road Sunday afternoon.

Miami is now 13–12 overall and 5–9 in ACC play, while the Eagles are 4–24 overall and hold a 0–15 mark in conference action.

The Canes had three players in double figures for scoring with Ra Shaya Kyle leading on both ends of the floor. Kyle posted 24 points and 10 rebounds to secure double-double No. 16 of the 2025-26 season.

As a unit, Miami shot 50.7 percent from the field and outrebounded the Eagles 36-34.

Miami’s first five points of the contest were posted by Adams, starting with a three-point jumper to open the scoring column. The Canes and Eagles then went back and forth from the field with Boston College taking its first lead of the game three minutes in at 8-7. Miami retaliated quickly securing the next five points to boast a 12-8 lead. From there the Canes extended its advantage with Wetzel setting the offensive tone, recording Miami’s final eight points of the first quarter to give the Canes a 20–14 lead heading into the second.

The Canes carried its offensive momentum into the second quarter, beginning with back-to-back layups from Kyle and a three-pointer from Wetzel. The surge continued with a pull-up jumper from Amarachi Kimpson, a second-chance layup by Soma Okolo, and a three-pointer from Vittoria Blasigh, extending Miami’s advantage to 34–17. Boston College attempted to close the gap, narrowing the deficit to 11 points at 38–27, but Miami maintained control throughout the quarter and entered halftime with a 46–29 lead.

Miami’s offense started slowly in the third quarter, scoring just two points in the first five minutes. This allowed the Boston College to trim the scoring margin to single digits for the first time since the opening minutes and cutting Miami’s advantage to 53–45. Miami responded with Kyle going a perfect 3-for-3 inside the paint, while Blasigh and Osho each hit one from beyond the arc to halt Boston College’s run. Blasigh closed out the quarter with a step-back three-pointer to extend Miami’s lead back to double digits, 62–50, heading into the final period.

The Hurricanes added another 20 points in the fourth quarter to maintain control, with Kyle leading the offensive effort with six points, while Adams and Danielle Osho contributed five points each. Miami shot 53 percent from the field, its highest mark of the second half, and recorded six assists in the final period. The strong finish secured an 82–70 road victory over Boston College.

Miami women’s basketball will return home and play a three-game stretch inside Watsco Center to close out February. The Canes next matchup is set for Thursday, Feb. 19 against Stanford. Tipoff in Coral Gables is slated for 8 p.m. with full coverage on ACCN.

