Miami Hurricanes Fall Short in OT Against Florida Gators

Last night Miami women’s basketball took on Florida on their home court in the Watsco Center. Miami entered the game as underdogs with a 7-3 record, while their opponents traveled down south with a 9-1 record.

Miami held a steady lead up from mid first quarter until the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes lead was largest at 12 points during the second stanza when Haley Cavinder, who finished with 25 points, knocked down a jump shot.

The Gators gained stamina during the fourth quarter scoring 22 points. A KK Deans jumper put Florida up 1 point with 0:38 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Miami immediately responded with Ja’Leah Williams making a layup that put the Canes up one point. During the last play of the regular time, Nina Richards was fouled and made a free throw for the Gators that tied the game 65-65.

The first four points of overtime came from free throws, two for each team. Florida’s defense went on a run and rebounded well, shutting down the Hurricanes. Deans made two free throws to seal their win over the Hurricanes 76-73.

Although this game resulted in a loss for the Hurricanes, they dominated the majority of the time on the court and exhibited the ability to hold a lead against a strong team like Florida. In addition to Cavinder’s 25 points, Destiny Harden scored the second most for the Hurricanes with 18 points.

The Hurricanes' downfall yesterday was getting sloppy with their defensive efforts during overtime and giving the Gators many free throw opportunities. Deans scored the last two points of the game on the line and had eight in total.

Miami’s solid play in this game should make them hungry for a win in their next game against rival Florida State on Dec. 21.

