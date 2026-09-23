High Expectations Set the Tone for Miami Basketball As They Kickstart Offical Practice

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jai Lucas has set himself up for success as the Miami Hurricanes head coach.

After year one and a 26-9 record with a Round of 32 appearance, the star young coach is bringing back some of his talent with 12 other new players on the roster.

That doesn't alter any expectations; it just sets a new norm that he is still getting used to ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"I would say yes normally, but I have to say no, because you have different personalities, different people, different places they've been," Lucas said. "So everything has been completely new, which is different. But also it's exciting because you go through it all again and you get to start from the ground level and build something back up like we have before."

Even with all the new players on the roster, those expectations are there. Lucas knows he has great backing behind him and is pushing the Hurricanes program back to the top of the NCAA.

Having a target on his back is something he is used to and one that his is excited to have.

"This is what you want," Lucas said of high expectations. "You want these expectations. You want to be in a situation and be in the spot where you're competing for conference championships, and every three years for a national championship. So this is what you want as a coach. This is what you want as a program.

"This is something we need to get familiar with for everybody in the building. Not just the players, this team, but everybody, the staff, administration, everybody. So just getting them to understand because it means nothing and there's no shortcuts. We're still fighting and clawing for everything we want and everything we're trying to get out of it.

"So getting them to understand what goes into that, the expectations and the work and what the details and all the little things that help separate to his programs is something that needs to be talked about every day. And then having the experience of being at a Duke and a Kentucky where that's the bare minimum. So using that knowledge and bringing it here has been a big part of it too."

The Hurricanes will open the season against Florida in a rematch from last season. This time, they are better prepared and will have a new edge for what the game has to offer.

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