What I Learned After Watching Miami Basketball's First Practice of the Season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Having a limited viewing time is one thing, but the ability to learn in that short time what could be a team in another.

College basketball is back, with official practices getting underway, starting with the upstart Miami Hurricanes.

After last season, the Hurricanes have a harder schedule, a deeper roster, and a refreshed head coach. However, it doesn't change how the Hurricanes will look from now until the start of the season.

Malik Reneau and Miami Taking It Day by Day, But he is On the Team

Miami and Reneau are waiting until the day the NCAA tells them no, and Reneau can't have an extra season in Coral Gables. It's down to the courts now, but the Hurricanes are operating as if Reneau is on the team, similar to other programs around the country trying to add an extra player.

Moreover, even with Reneau there, the Hurricanes are using him as a body with key injuries during the offseason.

Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen Clear Leaders

You can tell that this is there team, but not in a bad way. Allen and Henderson are two of the three returning players from last season and have started to grow into their bodies, better shooting, and better speakers.

It's clear that they understand what they need to do this season, and they have the maturity to remain calm and composed with the weight on their shoulders this season.

Depth, Depth, Depth

Last season, Miami was consistently in trouble due to the lack of depth. At times, Miami was forced to turn into a six-man team due to the injuries that stacked up for them. This season, not so much.

"You know, it's 12 new players," Lucas said. "We have Dante and Shelton back. So everybody else is new and there's completely new players, completely different skill sets. So, it's starting completely over. You know, it's like year one all over again. So we changed up how we did the summer, how we did the fall.

Lucas went out and got talent who would instantly fit his team, and players who have played in big moments at any level. Miami could go 10 deep if they have to, barring more injuries.

Shooting

The one thing Miami didn't have last season was a sharpshooter. Three-point shooting was not the way Miami wanted to win, but this year the offense looks more balanced than last season. Better shooting equals better numbers at the free-throw line as well.

Miami's size and physicality will get them there with a clear plan of attacking the paint once again, leaving more lanes open for Henderson to take off and be a star slasher.

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