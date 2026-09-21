Miami Basketball Taking Potential Return of Malik Reneau 'Day by Day'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Basketball returns for another year in the Jai Lucas era with many new and familiar faces.

The Hurricanes already have Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen returning for their sophomore seasons. Moreover, the Hurricanes now look to add another talent and have treated him as a part of the team while courts still handle fifth-year eligibility decisions for this season.

One all-conference basketball player remains in the middle of the court room and case with Malik Reneau. However, the Lucas and the Canes still have him on the team and are participating as if he is on the roster. They are playing the waiting game, but Reneau is waiting with them.

"It's just day-by-day," head coach Jai Lucas said. "Malik is going day-by-day and we're just trying to figure out what's next. If he will be able to play or if he will be in shape to go somewhere else and continue his professional career. We're just taking it. We really don't have any answers. I don't have any answers. I don't think anybody does. But he's here and he's been practicing and participating. He's in school. So we're just working towards that."

Moreover, it's strange for Lucas to navigate this new world of college sports in his second year. However, he is rolling with the punches, and whatever is being thrown at him, he is going to adjust.

"We're operating as normal," Lucas said. "We've had some injuries so it's helped. We're operating as if he's a part of the team. If that will be something that will be there come November 2 and as we get closer to the game, then that's what it will be. And if not, then we'll move forward."

Reneau was at practice with Miami and played a part on the team in every drill. Miami is already viewed as one of the top 25 teams in the country heading into this season, but with the first-team all-conference player back on the roster, the Hurricanes will be seen in a different tier.

Miami is a sleeper national championship contender in the wing with a target on its back.

Miami basketball will start the season with an exibition against Vanderbilt before they play regulated games starting with Florida on Nov. 2th in Tampa.

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