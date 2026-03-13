How to Watch Miami in the ACC Semifinals Against No. 10 Virginia

Win and survive. The Miami Hurricanes continue to win, and now they move forward in the ACC Tournament after defeating No. 24 Louisville in a war. They will prepare for another war against No. 10 Virginia.

The Hurricanes similar to the Cardinals, faced against the Cavaliers in the middle of the season.

The Hurricanes fell short, dropping the road game against the second-highest-ranked team in the ACC. However, there was a lot to build on from the loss. The Hurricanes saw one of their best three-point and free-throw shooting performances of the season. Miami would make nine three-pointers and shoot 16-17 from the charity stripe.

The game would come down to free throws with Tre Donaldson fouling freshman Chance Mallory, who would knock down three free throws. A savvy elite foul from the freshman would win the game for his team, while Donaldson takes the blame for the costly mistake.

However, this game was without Malik Reneau's production. Now. The Canes look to continue to define the odds and reach the ACC Championship game.

"It's going to be a war," Reneau said after the Cardinals' victory. "It's going to be a hard-nosed basketball game, and we've got to be ready to play all 40 minutes. Relentless 40 minutes, energy throughout the whole game, and constantly keep pushing, whether we're the ones making the run or they're making the run. We've got to constantly stay with it for the whole 40 minutes. It's going to be a war."

Jai Lucas also knows the importance of the game. He also knows that this is the turnaround that he always saw when he took over in the offseason.

"For me, it starts with one, although they had a tough year last year, the foundation was built with going to the Final Four and going to the Elite 8 the two years before, and I think winning a conference championship, a time for it, I believe, two years," Lucas said. "So that was one. And then the second part was getting the right people in the building, and it always starts and ends with the players."

How to Watch: Miami vs. Louisville in the ACC Tournament

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Friday, March 13: Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN app

Saturday, March 14: Championship

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner8:30 p.m.ESPN, ESPN app

ACC Tournament Bracket:

One day closer until we crown an ACC Champion 🏆



🔗 https://t.co/fzDFT8TCwu pic.twitter.com/nFBwa5Yrqs — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 12, 2026

