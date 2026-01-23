How To Watch Miami Basketball Attempt to Break Two Game Skid Against Syracuse

The Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 4-2 ACC) are fourth in the ACC, even with a two-game losing streak. Head coach Jai Lucas looks to break his first serious funk of the year, hoping those "gunshy" performances over the last two games end against an opportunistic Syracuse (12-6, 3-2 ACC).

The Hurricanes are starting to see some depth issues without Marcus Allen for the rest of the season. They need some perimeter shooting, and all of it is on the bench. It just depends on when the Canes need them to hit shots, and Lucas knows this is a key issue.

"With Dante and then Timo and Noam, you know those guys we put they're floor spacers so they got to shoot some of these threes that they're getting," Lucas said. "I thought they turned some down. I thought Tre turned down a bunch in the second half when they were going under the ball screens and stuff, and that's what I waskind of saying. We just felt like we started second-guessing ourselves, and it gave them opportunities within the game to kind of stay there but also pull away cause then most of the second half we were kind of playing from behind a little bit."

At least the Hurricanes are seeing some progression in their star freshman, Shelton Henderson. Over his last three games, he is averaging 18 points per game and is not getting into foul trouble. This is the best outlook for him as he continues to improve and grow into the guy for Miami.

Here is all the information you need ahead of the matchup:

How to Watch: Miami Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse:

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Florida State: The Orange dropped a shocking game to Boston College and followed that with a loss to Virginia Tech. They are also on a two-game losing streak.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are on a two-game losing streak and are desperate to get out of it to stay at the top of the ACC. Henderson continues to grow into a three-level scorer, but the shooting has taken a downturn.

Last Meeting: The Canes defeated Syracuse with one of the seven wins from last season. Matthew Cleveland scored 30-points for a career-high against the Orange.

