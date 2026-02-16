How to Watch Miami Basketball Attempt to Extend Win Streak Against Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are on the edge of in and out of the top 25, but that doesn't bother head coach Jai Lucas in the slightest. He has his team focused on the next game, where they take on a dangerous Virginia Tech Hokies team.

"Absolutely (I expect a desperate Virginia Tech team)," Lucas said. "One, because they're really good. Some of their losses, you think about SMU, you think about Stanford. I know they had one other game that was a buzzer beater, then their record is 10-3, 10-2.

"They just had some bad luck. They're a really good team. They are an NCAA tournament team. This is a big game for us and a big game for them. So if they're more desperate than us, then we aren't in the right mind frame."

The Canes look to extend their win streak against the Hokies, as they prepare for another quad-one game against one of the best teams in the conference.

Players to Watch: Tre Donaldson

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts to his made three-point basket next to Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes' star guard kept pace against the Wolfpack and turned it on when he needed to after a rough first half. Donaldson continues to have one of the best seasons of his career, and it's starting to take hold. He continues to lead the Canes as one of the best defensive units in the country.

Players to Watch: Amani Hansberry

Feb 14, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) drives the baseline defended by Florida State Seminoles guard Martin Somerville (1) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Hokies' leading scorer and rebounder has had an impressive season and looks to continue against the Canes. He is averaging nearly a double-double each game, while being a dominant force inside the paint. His battle against Malik Reneau will be one to watch.

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Tuesday, Feb 17, 8:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes battled back seven in the final minute of a close game against NC State, thanks to the return of Tru Washington and his ability to be the Hurricanes' x-factor off the bench.

Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, who has beaten the Hurricanes this season, likely killing off their NCAA Tournament dreams.

