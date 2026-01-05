How to Watch Miami Basketball Battle Wake Forest on the Road
The Miami Hurricanes remain one of the most underrated teams in the country. Still, sooner or later, others around the country will witness and understand what is happening in Coral Gables.
After a comeback victory over Pitt, extending their home winning streak to 10, the Canes will travel for the first time in conference play to take on the always dangerous Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The Demon Deacons have struggled against some of the top teams in the country this season. They hold a 10-5 record with losses against the seemingly unstoppable Michigan Wolverines, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt. Those teams are in the top 25, which the Hurricanes are looking to enter after another victory over an ACC team.
The Hurricanes also look to extend their win streak to eight, as they near their all-time win streak record of 14 (2002-2003 season).
Miami Player to Watch: Tru Washington
Washington has been quiet offensively, but defensively still holding up as one of the best guards in the country. Against the Deacons, he will have another task ahead of him with Juke Harris being his primary target, similar to how he has been guarding bigger guards all season. In games on the road, he is averaging 3.3 steals a game.
Wake Forest Player to Watch: Juke Harris
Harris has been on a mission this season to prove he is one of the best guards in the country. He leads this team in points and rebounding, standing at 6-foot-7. He has been a dominant force and nearly unstoppable all season, scoring the ball at will and getting to his stop with ease. He will be at home, where he has played his best this season
How to Watch: Miami at Wake Forest
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons
When: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. ET
Where: LJVM Coliseum
TV: ESPNU
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes mounted a comeback victory over the Pitt Panthers thanks to a 9-0 run from Tre Donaldson and a near 30-point performance from Malik Reneau.
Last time out, Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating Virginia Tech thanks to a clutch three-pointer to win the game from Nate Calmese.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.