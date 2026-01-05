How to Watch Miami Basketball Battle Wake Forest on the Road

The Miami Hurricanes remain one of the most underrated teams in the country. Still, sooner or later, others around the country will witness and understand what is happening in Coral Gables.

After a comeback victory over Pitt, extending their home winning streak to 10, the Canes will travel for the first time in conference play to take on the always dangerous Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons have struggled against some of the top teams in the country this season. They hold a 10-5 record with losses against the seemingly unstoppable Michigan Wolverines, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt. Those teams are in the top 25, which the Hurricanes are looking to enter after another victory over an ACC team.

The Hurricanes also look to extend their win streak to eight, as they near their all-time win streak record of 14 (2002-2003 season).

Miami Player to Watch: Tru Washington

Nov 3, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) dribbles the basketball against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the first half at Watsco Center.

Washington has been quiet offensively, but defensively still holding up as one of the best guards in the country. Against the Deacons, he will have another task ahead of him with Juke Harris being his primary target, similar to how he has been guarding bigger guards all season. In games on the road, he is averaging 3.3 steals a game.

Wake Forest Player to Watch: Juke Harris

Dec 2, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Juke Harris (2) goes to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Harris has been on a mission this season to prove he is one of the best guards in the country. He leads this team in points and rebounding, standing at 6-foot-7. He has been a dominant force and nearly unstoppable all season, scoring the ball at will and getting to his stop with ease. He will be at home, where he has played his best this season

How to Watch: Miami at Wake Forest

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. ET

Where: LJVM Coliseum

TV: ESPNU

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes mounted a comeback victory over the Pitt Panthers thanks to a 9-0 run from Tre Donaldson and a near 30-point performance from Malik Reneau.

Last time out, Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons snapped a two-game losing streak, defeating Virginia Tech thanks to a clutch three-pointer to win the game from Nate Calmese.

