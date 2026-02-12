How to Watch Miami Basketball Streak Against NC State

The Miami Hurricanes are surging at the right time, and now, after defeating No. 11 North Carolina, the Canes prepare to hit the road again to face NC State.

Miami has played with house money all season, but now there are expectations on the team to close out and be a team in the NCAA Tournament.

They still have several games ahead, many of them quad-one games, but that won't change what they need to do first against the Wolfpack.

Head Coach Jai Lucas hopes that the energy from defeating the Tar Heels will carry over as he prepares his team for the road.

"It feels like hopefully the guys feel like they got over a hump, a little bit of quality win or whatever resume," Lucas said. "But like I was saying, we have six more Quad 1 games on the schedule. So it's not like the schedule gets any easier.

"We have got to go to North Carolina State next. It's coming off a big loss. So they're gonna be breathing fire. And so we have to enjoy this for now. 24-hour victory. And then when we get back in here Thursday, we have got to be ready to turn the page and get ready for North Carolina State."

The Hurricanes will rely on their defense on the road, while they also have Tru Washington work his way back into the lineup after returning to the team.

The Hurricanes are projected as a 10th seed in the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch: MIami at NC State

Who: Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Wolfpack

When: Saturday, Feb 14, 2:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: William Neal Reynolds Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, NC State: The Wolfpack got obliterated on the road against Louisville, with Mikel Brown breaking a freshman record by scoring 45 points. This will be a game where they look to bounce back and prepare to down the Canes after getting run off the floor on the road.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes picked up the biggest win of their season against North Carolina. I was a well-balanced attack between the team and their defensive efforts. This also helps with where the Hurricanes are trying to be in the future.

