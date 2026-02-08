How To Watch Miami Basketball Host No. 14 North Carolina

Will this be the moment for Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes to say they have arrived?

Only time will tell, but they have a top-ten team entering Coral Gables as the Hurricanes are set to take on No. 14 North Carolina.

The Hurricanes have struggled with marginal victories and losses this season, which the Tar Heels have taken advantage of. The Canes will have to be at their best, and it starts with their star freshman, Shelton Henderson.

Miami Players to Watch: Shelton Henderson

The Hurricanes have seen growth out of their two-star freshmen Dante Allen and Henderson, but the day-one starter is starting to figure out his game. Henderson is watching the game slow down for him, outside his free-throw shooting. He leads all freshmen in basketball in field goal percentage while also shifting into a first option for the Canes.

His size allows him to bully anyone and be elite in transition. He is the engine that can push the Hurricanes over the top against the Tar Heels, but it will come down to shooting over 70 percent from the free-throw line and knocking down one or two three-pointers.

The Hurricanes still have a Tru Washington question mark as they wait for his return for 'personal reasons," but this would be the best time for him to return. The Canes defense has taken a dip in the two games he has missed, and they are set to face off against another projected top five NBA Draft pick

North Carolina Player to Watch: Caleb Wilson

The superstar freshman has been one of the best players in the country this season. If it were not for Cam Boozer, he would be the ACC player of the year. He is averaging 20 points a game and continues to get better game after game.

His size allows him to take the ball off the dribble, move around off the ball, but he is also a physical force in the paint. He makes most of his shots from paint and is a great rebounder. He will be a challenge for the Canes.

How to Watch No. 14 North Carolina at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina

When: Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Tar Heels: The Heels are coming off a game-winning shot, giving Duke its second loss of the season. They have been on a roll that has let them stay the course and start to put themselves in title contention thanks to their superstar freshman.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a road victory after a rocky January. They escaped a close game against Boston College while also dealing with endless depth issues.

