MIami's Defensive Ace Back with Team Ahead of No. 11 UNC Matchup: Availability Report

CORAL GABLES — After two games away from the team, there is a chance that Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington will return for the Hurricanes against No. 11 North Carolina.

In the latest ACC availability report, he was listed as probable as the star defensive guard works his way back into the program after being out with personal reasons.

Not only does this add an extra body, but it also helps with the current depth issue the Hurricanes have.

We have to [play more guys]," Lucas said ahead of the matchup against the Tar Heels. "And we'll do a bunch of different stuff, you know, a big part because of the numbers. You know, it' got to be more, more just do a better job of subbing around the media timeouts to get these guys quicker hits to extend it, you know, we'll play a bunch of different defenses. We'll do a bunch of different stuff, just to kind of, you know, really for our guys, with foul trouble and trying to find some rest and stuff like that.

"It's kind of what basketball is, to be honest with you, when you get in February or March, your rotation has shrunk. You know, the guys who have established themselves and separated themselves play the most minutes, and that's everywhere."

If Washington is set to play, the defense that has been missing over the past few games will take an immediate jump. Offensively, it might slow down, but he could also improve on offense and return to form, similar to the start of the season.

How to Watch No. 14 North Carolina at Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina

When: Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Tar Heels: The Heels are coming off a game-winning shot, giving Duke its second loss of the season. They have been on a roll that has let them stay the course and start to put themselves in title contention thanks to their superstar freshman.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes are coming off a road victory after a rocky January. They escaped a close game against Boston College while also dealing with endless depth issues.

