How To Watch MIami Basketball Seek Its Tenth Straight Win, Battling Notre Dame

The Miami Hurricanes look to take advantage of the injured Notre Dame team as they seek their tenth straight win.
Justice Sandle
Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) reacts to the beach after being subbed out against the Georgetown Hoyas in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) reacts to the beach after being subbed out against the Georgetown Hoyas in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes look for their 10th straight win and fourth-straight ACC victory as the Jai Lucas era has already been a success. Not only have they played at an elite level, but they have also started to gel better on offense.

However, they are starting to get tested on whether they are a serious team or not due to the teams they are facing at the start of their schedule.

They now face an injured Notre Dame team that still has heart in the way they play the game.

Miami Player to Watch: Tre Donaldson

Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) goes to the basket defended by
Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) goes to the basket defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) and forward Tre'von Spillers (25) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Donaldson was recently named the ACC player of the week and has been the clutch player for the Hurricanes through three games in conference play. Not only has he been elite but he has been a leader of the team during those moments.

Notre Dame Player to Watch: Jalen Haralson

Jan 10, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) shoots against the Clemson Tige
Jan 10, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) shoots against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Without their star player, Markus Burton, the Fighting Irish have had to turn towards another player in their rotation. Haralson is the second leading scorer on the team avergin 15 points a game, while also being one of the team's best defenders.

How to Watch: Miami at Notre Dame

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When:Tuesday, Jan. 13, 7:00 p.m/ ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

TV: ESPNU

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Justice Sandle
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism.

