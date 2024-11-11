How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball Against Coppin State
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has scored over 200 points in the first two contests of the season and looks to continue its offensive dominance as competition begins to ramp up. They will now take on the Coppin State Eagles in their final home game in this short stent before heading to Drake to take on the Bulldogs.
The Hurricanes have been an offense-by-committee group with multiple players hitting double figures while also trying to figure out if they want to be an inside/under-the-basket type of team or move to a modern 3-point style of basketball being played.
Nijel Pack continues to play like a first-team All-ACC guard while contributions from key role players like Lynn Kidd, Jalen Blackmon, and freshmen Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu.
Last game the Canes' too most three-pointers of the season and easily scored seven in the half matching the team's total from the first game. The third time's the charm could be the game where they put everything together against the Eagles.
HOW TO WATCH:
Miami (2-0) vs. Coppin State (0-3) 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 17 | Watsco Center
Streaming: ACC Extra/ESPN+
Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM, Audacy App