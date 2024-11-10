Miami Basketball Continues It's Offensive Dominance In Win Against Binghamton
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team continues to be an offensive juggernaut as they win their second game of the season and improve to 2-0 after defeating the Binghamton Bearcats 88-61.
Another team effort game for the Hurricanes, as 10 players, scored in the game while having five players in double-digit figures. Nijel Pack and Jalen Blackmon finished the game with 17 points each leading the way for the Canes followed by freshman Jalil Bethea finished with 13 and transfer Brandon Johnson finishing with 10.
The Hurricanes continue to be exciting as they are developing as shooters and as defenders. They have the talent to make it far but another long layoff before their next game at home could help them prepare for what comes next in the Coppin State Eagles.
FINAL: Miami 88, Binghamton 61
Second Half
The Hurricanes have pushed it to a 30-point game with a little over five minutes left in regulation. Sound basketball from this group as they continue to produce a highlight effective offense. Miami 81, Binghamton 54
The freshma=en are starting to push the offense and the defensive intensity. Bethea moves around like a pro and has the swagger of one as well. Divine knows how to find his spot on the glass and finish with contact. Those two are special and will be a force for the rest of the season. Miami 74, Binghamton 52
The Hurricanes are maintaining a 20-point lead no matter how much the scorers are looking the part of a quality team. Head coach Jim Larranaga has his young talent in the get some playing time and reps while the lead is at a safe distance. This only highlights the depth of this team Miami 69, Binghamton 48
Binghamton Timeout: The Hurricanes are working their way back on the inside with scoring. Once they get the inside-out game fully fleshed out, they can be even more dynamic than they have been now. Miami 62, Binghamton 41
First Media Timeout of the Half: Miami has a comfortable lead but the Bearcats are not slowing down their pace. They have turned into a shot-hungry team. They need to find a way to get back inside. Miami 56, Binghamton 40
The bearcats have came out in the second half with a mission. They are making shots and have made it an intresteing game. The Hurricanes looked calm coming out but now the have flipped the switch again. Miami 52, Binghamton 36
Halftime: Miami 46, Binghamton 25
First Half
The Hurricanes are flying and exploding. They have the offense to score with anyone in the country. The question will be whether their defense is an outlier this season. They have little things that they are working on but it is still pushing and increasing the intensity.
The Hurricanes have taken the outside appropriate for this game. They have started to find their identity of working inside out. They are 5-10 from three in the half and already have more makes in this half than last game. Miami 31, Binghamton 16
The Hurricanes are letting it fly from three. I don't know if you have noticed, but this freshman class from the Hurricanes has been spectacular. Miami 24, Binghamton 12
Media Timeout: The Hurricanes are starting to let it fly form beyond the arc. Nijel Pack is proving why that first-team selection was no fluke. 8 of the 15 for the Hurricanes so far in this contest. The Hurricanes are starting to suffocate the bearcats Miami 16, Binghamton 10
Media Timeout: The Hurricanes are playing sloppy right now but they can clean themselves up with quicker passing. It is a slow-burning game so far with a number of misses for the Canes but it is only a three-point game. Binghamton 10, Miami 7
The Hurricanes playing man coverage to start the game but that has also allowed early threes.
After a historical offensive night for the Hurricanes, they return to put up more NBA numbers against the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. ET in another exciting home game.
The Hurricanes dominated the paint in their first time out as the Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd proved to be a beast under the basket. The silent assassin Nijel Pack also had himself an efficient night shooting 9-11 from the field and scoring 21 points.
The key now is the Hurricanes' depth. They can go 10-11 deep into their bench for any spark. Jalen Blackmon shot the ball well in the second half, and the team is playing like they have been together for years. The first outing was impressive, but now, can they do the same thing again against the Bearcats?
HOW TO WATCH
Miami (1-0) vs. Binghamton Bearcats (0-0) 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, Nov. 10 | Watsco Center
Streaming: ACC Extra/ESPN+
Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM,