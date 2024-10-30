How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball Exhibition Game Vs. St. Leo
Basketball season is here for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team as they look to start their season off with a bang in an exhibition game against St. Leo.
The Hurricanes are returning three players from last season's roster and with brand new players on the team, this is the perfect time to see where the basketball team stands in how they play.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga has always been a defensive-minded coach but with the potential offensive fire on his team, this could be the most complete roster he has had in quite some time. That is saying a lot knowing that just two seasons ago he got his team to the Final Four.
The Hurricanes don't have expectations heading into the season. That is shocking for the program that competes against some of the best talent in the country in the ACC. The goal is to win but with the rebuilding season, anything is better than the disappointing season a year ago.
How To Watch
Miami (0-0) vs. Saint Leo (0-0)7 p.m. ET | Wednesday, October 30 | Watsco Center