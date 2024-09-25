ACC Announces 2024-25 Conference Schedule For Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball
The 2024-25 University of Miami men’s basketball conference schedule was announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference Tuesday evening on ACC Network.
The schedule features 20 total conference matchups, highlighted by a home-and-home series with the Duke Blue Devils and games against new ACC members Cal, SMU and Stanford.
Four ACC schools finished the 2023-24 season in the Associated Press Top 25, all finishing in the top 15 – No. 7 North Carolina, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 NC State, and No. 14 Clemson.
Here is the Schedule for ACC play for the Canes:
ACC Schedule For Miami Men’s Basketball
Dec. 7 Clemson
Jan. 1 Boston College
Jan. 4 at Virginia Tech
Jan 8. Florida State
Jan. 11 Wake Forest
Jan 14. at Duke
Jan 18. SMU
Jan. 22 at Stanford
Jan. 25 at Cal
Jan. 29 Virginia
Feb.1 Norte Dame
Feb. 6 at Louisville
Feb. 11 Syracuse
Feb. 15 at Pitt
Feb 19. At Florida State
Feb. 25 Duke
Mar. 1 at UNC
Mar. 4 at Georgia Tech
This strech of basketball will be hard to play against with a number of returning faces and new players coming from the protal and recuriting. This is a bounce back year for the Hurricanes after missing the dance last season compared to two years ago where they finished in the Final Four.
A Closer Look At Miami's Five-Star Commit Jalil Bethea: Extra Point
Basketball season is ACC country and the Hurricanes will have a lot of work to get out unscathed during this long season.